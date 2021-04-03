Daviess County’s softball team ended its 2019 season in the KHSAA Semi-State Tournament after winning the 3rd Region Tournament.
The Lady Panthers won 10 of their last 11 games before the Semi-State loss to Warren East, and they finished 24-13.
That was the last time they were together for a real game until March 29-30, when the Lady Panthers split their two season-opening games with a loss at South Warren (6-5) and a win over Muhlenberg County (14-4) at DC.
The 2020 spring sports seasons were knocked out because of COVID-19.
Now, with a lot of the pieces still in place from that 2019 team, they are aiming to be a major factor in the chase for the regional title again.
“I think we’re going to be able to score runs, we have some kids in the lineup with some pop, the top of lineup has been doing that, putting the ball in play,” DC coach John Biggs said. “With this group, we have three seniors, and we’ve got a large group of juniors, so I feel like we have a relatively older team.
“Many juniors lost the opportunity to play last year, so this is their first year of having some meaningful varsity action.”
Although many of DC’s girls lost the chance to play a high school season, a lot of them played a lot of travel ball, according to Biggs.
“They lost being together as a team,” Biggs said. “They were really glad when got back in the fall, then we got shut down in the fall and we didn’t do anything till January.
“We’ve got the theme of take nothing for granted. You never know, it could be an injury, or something else that happens. I think we’re approaching this all differently.”
DC has one of the best players in the state with catcher Millie Roberts, who’s been a power producer at the plate already this season, with two home runs and a double in six at-bats.
Roberts batted .551 with 64 RBIs and 51 runs in 2019. Roberts had 59 hits and 16 home runs that freshman season.
DC’s catcher, Roberts has committed to Auburn.
“Millie she’s going to get a lot of attention, but different from two years ago, we can protect her a little better,” Biggs said of the batting order. “Greysee Whiteker has shown some pop.
“Sophomore Jessie Daniels can hit with tremendous power, but she’s got to be selective also,” Biggs said. “Hattie Newman can hit the ball hard.”
Roberts is batting third in the order, Whiteker fourth, then Daniels and Hattie Newman.
Abby Newman, DC’s top-level senior shortstop, will lead off for the Lady Panthers. Second baseman Seana Leibfried is batting second.
“Abby can be table setter or she can hit some gaps,” Biggs said. “Seana has been able to hit the ball out of the park, but she has to be selective at the plate. We’re all working on that.”
Sophie Simone, Katie Mewes and Kinsey Vergason are three junior outfielders in the batting order. Senior Kelsea Roby will also see action at first base and the outfield.
Whiteker, a senior, is sharing pitching duties with sophomore Raylee Roby. Whiteker is healthy for the first time in two seasons, Biggs said. Roby will also see time in the outfield and at first base.
DC’s lineup will be in flux for awhile this season.
“We’re going to be juggling the lineups, and we’ve told the kids that,” Biggs said. “If we play three games in a week, there may be three different lineups that week. It may depend on who’s pitching. If somebody is swinging a hot bat we will find a place to put them in the lineup.”
