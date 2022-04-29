Daviess County was focused on beating Owensboro High School in its final 9th District softball game of the regular season.

The Lady Panthers handled OHS 14-0 in five innings Thursday afternoon, going to 16-3 overall, 5-1 in the district to clinch the top seed in the 9th District Tournament.

Owensboro committed multiple errors which led to several unearned runs for the Lady Panthers.

“Before the game we told the girls, we played 18 games, right now this is the most important game we’ve played all season,” DC coach John Biggs said. “It gives us the opportunity to be in the running for the number one seed, depending on what happens next week. Everything we base our season on is trying to put ourselves in that best position come tournament time. This was the game that we needed to take care of this.”

DC led 2-0 after the first inning with the help of two walks and a hit batter. Paige Hughes replaced Brooklyn Keller with the bases loaded in the first inning.

The Lady Panthers scored six runs in the top of the second inning. Hattie Newman walked with the bases loaded to score a run, and two more scored on two straight wild pitches. Two errors scored two more runs, and Seana Leibfried doubled to the left field wall for another run and an 8-0 lead.

Jessie Daniels hammered a pitch thrown down the middle for a 2-run home run to help push DC to an 11-0 lead after three innings. Daniels had the green light from Biggs on a 3-0 pitch.

“It feels great that he trusts me that much,” Daniels said.

Two passed balls scored two more runs for DC (13-0) in the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Hill brought in the last DC run with a double. DC credited itself with 12 hits.

Kayley Payne was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Newman, Daniels and Sophie Simone each scored two runs for DC.

“We stayed back on the ball and really put some balls in play hard,” Biggs said. “We’ve had some games where we had to play old fashioned softball where we weren’t putting up a lot of runs. With our pitching and our defense we’re probably not going to give up a lot of runs.”

DC pitchers Raylee Roby and Alexis Jackson combined on the 1-hitter and struck out nine, with Roby getting six.

OHS got in a hole early and couldn’t get any traction in the game. The Lady Devils are 6-13, 0-5 in the 9th District.

“Slow start, you’ve got to throw strikes,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “The first two innings we walked six people, hit one and had three or four errors. They had one hit and it was 6-0. It’s tough to compete with a team like Daviess County when that’s your start.”

OWENSBORO 000 00 _ 0 1 6

DAVIESS COUNTY 263 21 _ 14 12 1

WP-Roby. LP-Keller. 2B-Howard, Leibfried (DC). Keller (OHS). HR-Daniels (DC).