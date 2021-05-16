Daviess County won both its softball games in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Saturday at DC’s softball field.
The No. 5 Lady Panthers topped No. 12 Warren East, 6-4, in their first game. In the second game, Daviess County stopped Eastern, 12-2.
Millie Roberts had a walk-off two-run home run to lift DC past Warren East. Jessie Daniels also hit a two-run home run.
Abby Newman was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI. Katie Mewes also had a double.
Greysee Whiteker was the winning pitcher in relief for DC against Warren East.
Newman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs against Eastern. Seana Leibfried had two doubles and an RBI. Roberts hit a three-run home run against Eastern. Hattie Newman also hit a double for DC.
The Lady Panthers are 20-4.
LADY MUSTANGS SPLIT PAIRMuhlenberg County fell to Butler County, 10-6, before bouncing back for a 6-4 win over Calloway County at the Coach Jesse Huff Invitational in Hopkinsville.
Sophia Wilkins clubbed a home run and Jaycee Noffsinger had a double in the loss, with both driving in two runs.
In the victory, Noffsinger smashed two home runs and a triple, driving in three runs for the Lady Mustangs. Josie Davis struck out four in the relief pitching win.
Muhlenberg County is 12-9.
BUTLER COUNTY201 030 4 — 10 15 1
MUHLENBERG COUNTY000 150 0 — 6-8-2
WP-Hunt. LP-Davis. 2B-Noffsinger (M). HR-Wilkins (M).
CALLOWAY COUNTY|111 100 0 — 4 9 1
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|310 200 x — 6 9 0
WP-Davis (4 Ks). 3B-Noffsinger (M). HR-Noffsinger 2 (M)
BASEBALL
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC WINS TWO GAMES
Owensboro Catholic beat Hopkinsville, 3-1, and led the whole game in an 8-7 win over Lyon County.
Sam McFarland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs against Hopkinsville. J Crabtree hit two doubles and scored twice for the Aces.
Hayden Ward struck out 11 in the complete-game win for the Aces.
Braden Mundy was the hitting leader in the win over Lyon County. Catholic had an 8-3 lead when Lyon County made a late charge in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t draw even.
Mundy was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and he doubled in a run in the sixth inning that ultimately put the game out of reach.
No. 4 Catholic is 23-3.
HOPKINSVILLE001 000 0 — 1 5 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC002 010 x — 3 5 2
WP-Ward. LP-Durst. 2B-Crabtree 2 (C). Moss (H). HR-Chaudoin (H).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC203 012 0 — 8 11 2
LYON COUNTY102 003 1 — 7 9 2
WP-McFarland. LP-Rush. 2B-Mundy 2, Evans, Castlen (C). Rush 2, Bingham (L). HR-Shoulders (L).
APOLLO SPLITS TWO GAMES
Apollo baseball beat Great Crossing, 9-3, and dropped a 5-2 decision to No. 3 McCracken County. Both games were at Apollo.
Harrison Bowman was 3-for-4 with an RBI against Great Crossing. Aiden Wells, Tristin Crusenberry, Sam Holder, Nolan Millay and Noah Cook each had an RBI for Apollo.
The Eagles were limited to two hits by Ross Aldridge for McCracken County (22-5).
Apollo is 19-7.
GREAT CROSSING000 210 0 — 3 9 2
APOLLO013 131 x — 9 8 2
WP-Cook. LP-Steele. 2B-Benner 3, Tirlea, Lyons (GC). Wells (A). 3B-Millay (A).
McCRACKEN COUNTY300 001 1 — 5 6 1
APOLLO200 000 0 — 2 2 0
WP-Aldridge. LP-Crusenberry. 2B-James, Ford (M).
