Daviess County had to really fight for 80 minutes to win its eighth straight 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament championship.
The Panthers got the go-ahead and what turned out to be the game-winning goal from Sam Glover in the 70th minute, and the Panthers survived Apollo 2-1 on Thursday night.
Glover hammered a big-time shot outside of the 18-yard box at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field. The regional championship game was moved from Meade County after officials agreed to keep the local teams in Owensboro.
There was a large and enthusiastic crowd at Poole Field, and they saw Apollo’s stingy defensive setup keep DC from getting many clean opportunities.
“That’s what a region final is typically going to be like,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said.
“The previous scores don’t matter. We tried to convince the boys of that, and I don’t think we came out and were looking past them. Apollo got an early goal, they had a lot of numbers back behind the ball and it was just a battle.
“We were fortunate to get the two that we did. We didn’t play poorly, Apollo played very well and their game plan was difficult to crack.”
DC is 20-1-4 and will play a KHSAA semi-state game early next week.
Apollo was up 1-0 at the half when Long Berly connected with a serve from Harrison Bowman on a corner kick early in the game.
The Eagles played well defensively throughout the first half, being in the right spots from where DC likes to get shots.
At halftime, DC talked about finding ways to finish.
“Just some things we could do to get in behind that crowded defense,” Sandifer said. “The first goal came from something we talked about. The second one, Sam just created an opportunity, you’ve got to look to do that against 7-8-9 guys in the goal area.
“We were getting decent looks, the final ball, in the first half we were settling, or we were a step late to get on a cross. It’s tough to get around and find seams.”
Andrew Alexander had the pass on the first goal.
Hayden Boswell collected that pass in the middle from about 15 yards, fired and scored for Daviess County to even things 1-1 with Apollo in the 58th minute.
DC managed five shots on goal.
Steven Teran was strong at keeper for Apollo.
“He played great, everybody played great,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said.
Apollo had been outscored 16-0 in three previous games against DC this season, including 10-0 in the 9th District Tournament championship game.
“You don’t want to lose that way, but I think that was motivation to come out here and be a completely different team,” Poirier said. “In dealing with that terrible loss, I just let it go and saved what we figured out we could use later.
“We had a lot of opportunities. You couldn’t ask for more.”
DC’s vast postseason experience helped it get through most of the game where it was behind.
“Experience certainly helps, you don’t panic, you try to get the guys to not panic, it’s an 80-minute game,” Sandifer said. “We wanted to be more direct in the second half. They were probably right where they wanted to be in the first half, get the goal and hang on. We had to battle to get our two.”
Apollo did feel fortunate with its halftime situation and knew the second half would be a lot of work.
“1-0 at half us, thank you, I’ll take that,” Poirier said. “Just a couple of balls we had to step through a little faster. We gave them two chances and they finished two chances.
“We were trying to leave seniors out there to finish it up. The second half, it was just harder.”
The Eagles finished another good season in the regional championship game. They closed 13-10.
“Last year was really special because it had been so long since we’d done anything like that,” Poirier said. “This year, we wanted to get out of this game.”
