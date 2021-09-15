Daviess County was able to subdue Apollo in three sets in a 9th District volleyball match on Monday.
The Lady Panthers had been working on being aggressive from the start of matches and staying that way throughout. They stuck to that formula on the way to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-13 win at the DCHS gymnasium.
“The energy was high, it was a good game, a win is a win,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said.
There was a lot of talk about energy after Daviess County pushed its record to 11-7 on the season.
“We did really good, our energy stayed up,” said Lexi Owen, a junior who was a force up front for DC. “We played very well, we ran tempo, which is good. We need to run tempo more.”
DC started the match with an 11-1 lead and didn’t give Apollo much room to get going. A couple of top plays from the first set included a block from Adylan Ayer on an Apollo kill attempt and a kill from Emma Rogers on a nice setup from Owen.
Apollo got itself started in the second set, taking a 9-5 lead and a 13-9 advantage before DC came battling back. Josie Newcom served three straight points for DC before kills by Owen and Ayer put the Lady Panthers in front, 14-13.
Apollo hung in for a few more points, and DC put on a 4-0 run to build a 20-17 lead. Owen scored a point when she kept the ball alive with a shot over her head with her back to the net, then she had a block a couple of points later.
A Newcom kill and a Kayla Clark ace helped close out the set, 25-20.
The Lady Panthers grabbed a 10-3 lead to start the third set and never let Apollo get closer than five points the rest of the way.
“I would love to see these girls just come out and dominate,” Bailey said, noting that consistency in that department is something the Lady Panthers are working on for the long term of the season.
Bailey thought the Lady Panthers were good in some areas.
“Coverage on the short game,” Bailey said. “Kayla Clark did really well covering short balls, then limiting the small mistakes. I know we missed way too many serves.”
Owen had 23 assists, seven kills, five blocks and four digs. Ayer had 10 kills and two blocks. Clark had 11 digs and three aces. Newcom had nine kills, six digs and three aces. Rogers and Mary Grace Hill each had two aces. Hill also had six kills and six digs.
Apollo fell to 6-11 on the season.
Havanah John had four kills, Alivia Norris had five blocks, Ahalia Ramirez had nine assists, Abby Spong had 12 digs, and Maddi Boswell had eight digs and three blocks.
“Daviess County is a great team with a great coach,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “They have a ton of firepower and we weren’t able to match it tonight. Our district is extremely tough this year and it is loaded with talent.”
