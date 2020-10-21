The Daviess County High School volleyball team was on its game Tuesday night.
Exhibiting consistent power at the net, quality service, and a well-positioned defense, the Lady Panthers were too much for host Owensboro in the semifinals of the Girls’ 9th District Volleyball Tournament at the OHS gymnasium.
DC prevailed 25-11, 25-22, 28-26 to advance to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match against defending champion Owensboro Catholic.
The Lady Panthers’ ultra-fast start proved pivotal.
“That was the thing we wanted to do, come out strong,” Daviess County coach Tyla Bailey, whose team beat OHS twice during the regular season.
“I thought we had good energy in the early going that pulled us through — we just wanted to come out and play our game, and that’s what we were able to do. We were ready to play.”
Behind the strong net presence of senior Elizabeth Moore, DC bolted from the gates — taking a 10-3 lead. The Lady Devils pulled within 12-8, but the Lady Panthers got strong service from Kendal Goetz and Kloee Phelps in an 11-2 run that sealed the first set.
In the second set, three consecutive kills by Moore pushed DC into an 8-4 lead and forced a timeout by OHS, which continued to battle. The Lady Devils pulled even at 22-22 and 23-23, before a kill by DC’s Josie Newcom turned the tide. Phelps served out the final two points of the set.
Owensboro played well in the third set, battling back from an 11-4 deficit. The Lady Devils took a 23-22 lead on a big block by Brooklyn Williams, and also led 26-25, but the Lady Panthers rallied, getting two kills from Newcom and a big block from Jasmine Beasley down the stretch.
“That’s kind of been our season — start out slow and then fight back,” Owensboro coach Melissa Hibbs said. “We didn’t execute well early and you can’t afford to do that against good teams. We also had too many missed serves.
“But we left it all on the floor, our players gave us everything they had — I thought we fought till the end.
“Tip your hat to Daviess County. They came out strong and they played very well.”
The Lady Panthers (10-3) were led by Moore (16 kills, 9 digs), Newcom (9 kills, 8 digs), Goetz (9 digs, 6 aces, 2 assists), Phelps (12 digs, 2 aces), Ryann Keller (23 assists, 4 digs). Adylan Ayer (3 kills), Lexi Owen (10 assists, 4 digs), Beasley (5 kills, 2 digs), and Mary Grace Hill (2 kills).
OHS (8-7) featured Lainey Hayden (8 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Kennedy Thompson (11 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills), Krystell Pappas (11 digs, 9 assists, 4 kills), Mia Covington (3 kills, 2 digs), Brooklyn Williams (2 kills), Chase Mather (4 digs), Hannah Ashley (2 digs), and Jersie Rhineburger (5 digs).
Now, for DC it’s a date with Catholic in the finale.
“It’s always a battle, and you can take no plays off against Catholic,” Bailey said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it the most.”
