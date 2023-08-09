Kate McCain posted two goals and five different players scored as the Daviess County High School girls’ soccer team opened the 2023-24 season with a 7-0 victory over district foe Owensboro on Tuesday at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
According to the Lady Panthers, their early chemistry was key throughout the contest.
“I think we did good,” said senior midfielder Mia Griffith. “We had a lot of communication, talking, movement, and our passes — we could work on them a little bit better, but I think overall, we did really good.
“It was a lot of fun. It was nerve-wracking at first, but it was good. It was back to what I remember.”
Lillian Coombs scored in the opening minutes to give DC an early 1-0 advantage, followed by goals from Mary Evelyn Wiman and Nikki Velazquez that pushed the Lady Panthers up 3-0 in the 15th minute.
McCain notched her first goal just moments before halftime for a 4-0 lead at intermission.
“I feel like our communication was great,” said junior striker Amal Kalik, who added a goal in the second half. “A lot of the players on our team have been playing with each other since they were young, so already our chemistry’s great, and it helped us get the win.”
DC switched up formations at halftime, but the Lady Panthers didn’t lose momentum.
After two goals were called off due to offsides penalties, Daviess County scored again when Bailey Brown found the back of the net with 31:20 remaining. Kalik pushed the advantage to 6-0 later in the half, and McCain capped off scoring with her second goal of the night.
“I just have great teammates,” Kalik said of her goal. “Lillian made a fantastic cross and I just took the opportunity, sidestepped the goalie and hoped for the best.
“The second half, we played a new formation and we still were able to make offensive plays, so we feel pretty confident.”
The Lady Panthers finished with a 19-1 lead in shots and a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. Coombs and Brown added one assist each.
Emma Wilkins made five saves in goal for OHS, which found bright spots despite the loss.
“The second half of both halves, we played really well,” said first-year Lady Devils coach Sarah Poole. “... They were ready to play, but I think just getting on the field, they were a little bit flat and a little bit nervous, had a lot of nerves going on. We told them at the end of the game that we’re not worried about 7-0 — it was a 4-0 and a 3-0 on the halves, and they played really well.
“Overall, we were happy with a lot of different things.”
Now, Poole noted, she wants OHS to continue progressing after its opening-night performance.
“It’s always good to have that first game,” she said. “Even though we had some scrimmages, you actually see them go 100% once the season starts. Scrimmages are more like a practice. Seeing them on the field, we definitely know what we need to work on.
“We saw some things tonight that we were surprised that we were doing already, in the first game and especially with the nerves that they had, and we’re just going to keep building off that.”
The Lady Panthers’ focus, meanwhile, will remain on continuing their strong chemistry.
“Just playing to each other and playing with each others’ strengths and communicating to each other, that’s going to keep us playing the best,” Griffith said.
Kalik agreed.
“I feel like our touches are pretty good, but they can always be better,” she said. “Everything can always be better — first touches, communicating and just knowing when to play the right balls and knowing when to make the right runs.”
