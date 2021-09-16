Daviess County won the 3rd Region volleyball championship for the first time in 2020.
A group of seniors with a lot of playing experience graduated off that team, but that doesn’t mean the Lady Panthers are expecting anything less than the chance to repeat as regional champs.
“We talk about it, we talk about goals, but we also know we’re a completely different group of kids, it’s important not to feel pressured to perform or to reach,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “But, the expectation is still there, and I expect this group to do just as well as the group last year.
“I have no back down from that, no excuses.”
She was talking after DC beat Apollo 3-0 in their first match of the season Tuesday night at DC. The Lady Panthers are 11-7 on the season.
The Lady Panthers looked pretty well in control for much of the match, that went 25-9, 25-20, 25-13. They had to rebound from a deficit in the second set.
Bailey wants this team to realize its potential, and she said she sometimes gets frustrated with the players when they don’t do that.
“We’ve had that discussion in the locker room, it’s a matter of them wanting to come out every game and do it,” Bailey said of DC’s level of aggressiveness in matches.
“We have that core group of leaders with that, and they do a really good job,” Bailey said. “It’s a matter of getting everybody bought in on that and playing as a team.”
That leadership group includes Kayla Clark, Adylan Ayer, Josie Newcom and Lexi Owen. Clark is a senior and the other three are juniors. Mary Grace Hill, another junior, has also played 47 sets this season, which is where the others stand also in court time.
Newcom is recognized as a top player, and Owen is also a versatile player who makes a number of contributions. Newcom has a team-high 177 kills, to go with 13 blocks and 92 digs. Her 29 service aces also lead the Lady Panthers.
Owen has a team-high 60 blocks and a whopping 399 assists. Owen is averaging 8.49 assists a set. She also has 24 service aces. Clark has 131 digs. Ayer has 132 kills and 36 blocks.
“Lexi is very aggressive on the front row,” Bailey said. “If I didn’t have to have her as a setter we’d play her more on the front row. We have some lineups where we can do that. She does a good job of pressing the attack and lining up and taking the ball away from the other team.”
The Lady Panthers haven’t lost more than two matches in a row this season.
They finished the Taylor County Throwdown 3-2 last weekend.
“We did really good last weekend,” Owen said. “We played five and won three. I think we could definitely be more aggressive, but we’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.”
Being more aggressive means playing at a faster tempo.
“Faster passes, faster sets, better communication, that’s big time,” Owen said. “And just knowing where you are on the court.”
There are eight more matches in the regular season and DC still has to play 9th District opponents Owensboro Catholic, Apollo and Owensboro once more each.
Bailey overall liked the way DC played last weekend.
“Some games we were really on and we did really well, some games we didn’t play our best,” Bailey said.
If DC can pick up its energy from the start of matches and maintain that, Bailey thinks the team can do well the rest of the season.
“Keeping our energy up is the thing,” Owen said after the Apollo win. “We had good energy at the end of a set, and we need to come out stronger at the beginning.”
