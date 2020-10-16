Daviess County swept Grayson County 3-0 in a volleyball match at DC gym.
The Lady Panthers won 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 on Thursday.
DC went to 9-3. Grayson County fell to 17-3.
Josie Newcom had 13 kills and 11 digs for DC. Ryann Keller had 22 assists. Kloee Phelps had 14 digs. Elizabeth Moore had 20 kills, 11 digs. Lexi Owen had 18 assists.
APOLLO BEATS TRINITY 3-1
Maddi Boswell had 13 kills and Hannah John had 10 as Apollo beat Whitesville Trinity 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15.
Tallie Satterfield had eight kills and three blocks.
Allie Hargitt had 32 assists. Anslee Hopewell had 26 digs, Camryn Kerwick had 16 digs, Courtney Hagan had 15 digs, Abby Spong had 11 digs.
BOWLING GREEN BEATS CATHOLIC
Bowling Green won 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 at Catholic’s gym.
Jenna Glenn had 21 digs for Catholic. Allie Hamilton had six kills. Jade Keller had three aces and two digs. Madeline Castlen had two aces, two kills and three blocks.
