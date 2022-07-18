Daviess County volleyball started practice last week with a big senior group that is aiming for a third straight 3rd Region championship this fall.
DC took the month of June off, which gave the team plenty of time to recharge.
“The past couple of years it has been good for us,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said of the break. “Each year at this time, the expectation is to maximize the number of reps, make connections, and get back in the swing of things as a team. We had some open gyms in May so I was able to see some of them, but we weren’t together all of June. It’s always good, but it’s kind of nerve wracking to get back (to practice). The energy, especially with the seniors is good, they’re a good group.”
DC was 22-10 last season, and the team talked about this being a time to move on from that accomplishment and start looking at building another title run.
“On any given night anything can happen, we’re not getting caught up in what happened in the past (regional championships),” Bailey said. “We go into every day (practice) knowing it’s a new day, a new year, nothing is given to us. If we want it, we have to work for it. They know during the time we celebrated it, but if we want to have that feeling again, we have that target on our backs.”
Bailey can already sense that the hard work last year’s team put in will carry over to this squad.
“I loved the level of resilience we showed and the determination we had to keep reaching and exceeding goals,” Bailey said. “I’m fortunate to have a group of girls who are motivated to do well and put in the extra time and work, outside of scheduled practices and workouts.
“We do have a very solid senior class, the expectation is there, we’re expecting a really good season, they’re all on board,” Bailey said. “So far they are coming in every day, giving it their all and being good leaders to the others. They are showing this is what Daviess County volleyball is about, they take it seriously.”
Kayla Thomson is one of 11 seniors on the DC volleyball roster, and she is also a Governor’s Scholar this summer.
Adylan Ayer, Sydney DeRossitt, Kaylee Garrison, Mary Grayce Hill, Kayedon Mattingly, Sydney Mills, Josie Newcom, Lexi Owen, Taylor Roberts, and Emma Rogers are the other seniors listed on the DC roster.
“Overall we are pretty unified,” Bailey said. “Some may be more vocal leaders, and we have those who know their roles, and lead in a more modest way. It’s taken all of us to achieve our goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.