Daviess County knows what a tough boys soccer matchup Warren Central can be.
The Panthers ended up in a 1-1 tie with Warren Central on Tuesday at Deer Park. The Panthers beat Warren Central 1-0 last year in a tough State Soccer Tournament quarterfinal game.
“Warren Central is a quality side,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “They’re solid defensively. They’ve got weapons up front and in the midfield. I thought we did a great job containing those weapons, they’ve got some very dangerous players. Their back line is tough to get around. The times we did we could’ve gotten more out of it but we didn’t. Our guys played very hard against a well-organized, tough team.”
DC scratched in the 12th minute when Hunter Clark came off the corner and crossed to Declan Armistead, who finished past WC keeper Erick Nzoribala for a 1-0 lead.
There were some other offensive pushes by DC, but it was difficult to get a clean shot.
“We had opportunities to get a second, maybe get a third, but you’ve got to get the second one first,” Sandifer said. “We had opportunities first half and maybe second half. Our guys played very well the first half, the second half we hit some lulls there where we weren’t moving the ball as crisply as you like. But it’s just like I told them, you let a team hang around, you don’t put them away like we may have had a chance to. They get a result on their end.”
The teams played quick and aggressive throughout the second half. Eh Kalu Moo scored for WC out of a jumble in front of the DC goal in the 72nd minute.
DC kept the pressure up through the final minute, getting a fine chance from Hayden Glover that didn’t connect.
“The final ball didn’t meet up with the runners, but the effort was there,” Sandifer said. “There were a few different chances.”
Shots were tough to come by for both teams. DC and Warren Central were each credited with three shots on goal. Kylen Clater and Cody Clark split time at keeper for DC.
“Second half, it seemed like we got stuck on one side, we weren’t swinging the ball to the other side of the field fast enough,” Sandifer said. “Probably Warren Central had a lot to do with that, but we’ve got to look at that on film. This is happening quite a bit, where we’re going through a lull, where we’re just not pinging the ball around like we want to. What’s causing that? What are we not doing that we were doing before? We’ll look at that, figure it out, and hopefully we can fix it before postseason.”
DC is 7-2-2. Warren Central is 5-2-1.
“South Warren, Warren Central, unfortunately we didn’t get to play Oldham County, those are the games that get us prepared for postseason at a level we need to play to be successful,” Sandifer said.
