DAVIESS BOYS BB PREVIEW

Daviess County’s Jack Payne heads up court after a rebound during practice Nov. 3 at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Coach Neil Hayden felt his Daviess County High School boys’ basketball team was about to turn the corner last season when, in January, leading scorer and rebounder Cole Burch broke his foot.

The Panthers never quite recovered, finishing 11-17 and falling to Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.