The second-ranked Daviess County High School Lady Panthers will be taking aim at a KHSAA Girls’ Class 3-A State Cross Country Championship Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.
Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Oldham County will be the favorite, but DC has a shot.
“We’ll have to run our best race, but we have a dog in the hunt,” Daviess County coach Mark Fortney said. “We’ve closed the gap from runners 1 through 7, and that’s what we were looking to do here at the end of the season.
“Oldham County is strong that way, as well, packing runners together, but I like the way our team has progressed. It should be a great competition.”
DC is coming off a runaway victory in the Region 1 championship at Muhlenberg County High School’s East campus, where they scored 21 points by putting four runners in the top five and five among the top seven.
The Lady Panthers are led by Emily Ann Roberts, who was second (19:23) to individual champion Maggie Aydt (18:45) of McCracken County.
DC also featured scorers Ainsley Taylor (3rd, 19:43), Emily Rempe (4th, 19:53), Elli Crabtree (5th, 19:56), and Katelyn Ahart (7th, 20:06).
Non-scorers Kayley Payne (9th 20:22) and Avery Heath (10th, 20:34) also had strong showings.
Apollo also qualified as a team and will be led at state by Ahmira Pickett (20th, 22:21), Abby Rumage (27th, 22:58), Adyson Mattingly (38th, 23:47), Caroline Ashby (51st, 25:22), and Madeline Wahl (55th, 25:30).
Ohio County will be represented by Morgan Kobylinksi (8th in Region 2 meet, 21:31), Owensboro will feature Kiley Palmer (19th, 22:20) and Ashley Colburn (23rd, 22:34), and Kendra Walker (26th, 22:56) will represent Muhlenberg County.
In the Class A division, Hancock County is coming off a third-place finish in the Region 2 competition at Nelson County.
The Lady Hornets will be led at state by regional runner-up Isabella Ross (22:03), Allyson Voyles (4th, 22:33), Della Nevitt (15th, 23:33), Erica Lindsey (26th, 24:55), and Julianna Nevitt (32nd, 25:57).
BOYS
Second-ranked Daviess County (40) won its 3-A regional meet and host Muhlenberg County (91) had a strong runner-up finish.
Also qualifying for state was fifth-place Apollo (155), which featured the area’s top individual in Thomas Ashby (3rd, 16:20).
“I think we’ve got a shot on the boys’ side,” Fortney said, in reference to the state title. “Brady Terry is back running very well after being out three weeks (Achilles injury).
“St. Xavier is the favorite and (Louisville) Trinity is the defending champion, s we’ll just have to see how it all plays out.”
The Panthers will be led by Alex Adams (5th, 16:26), Brady Terry (6th, 16:42), Justin Shelton (8th, 16:59), Nolan Kurz (9th, 17:06), and Bryson McGary (12th, 17:20).
Muhlenberg County will feature Landon Harper (11th, 17:16), Bryce Revo (14th, 17:26), Jake Strader (16th, 17:26), Grant Mefford (24th, 17:45) and Stetson Childress (26th, 17:52).
In addition to Ashby, Apollo will feature Nicholas Szemethy (7th, 16:57), Josh Thomas (35th, 18:17), Austin King (52nd, 19:33), and Ethan Bell (58th, 20:28).
OHS, meanwhile, will be represented by Nathanial Turner (21st, 17:39) and Adrian Askin (25th, 17:45).
In Class A, Owensboro Catholic is coming off a third-place regional finish at Nelson County to qualify for state as a team.
The Aces feature Joe Fusco (7th, 18:05), Austin Martin (10th, 18:43), Luke Payne (11th, 18:50), Braden Davis (21st, 19:41), and Clay Thompson (53rd, 22:48).
Also competing at state will be Hancock County’s Jackson Turner (13th, 19:08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.