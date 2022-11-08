Daviess County lost running back Bryson Parm late in its first round Class 6-A playoff win last Friday night, and DC now has to figure out where to go from here with a tough road trip to Central Hardin coming up this week.
DC has been using two quarterbacks a lot of the season, and their importance will grow against Central Hardin.
Lake Wilson and Jack Ball have split time at quarterback all season, with good results overall as Daviess County built a 7-4 record going into the second round 6-A playoff matchup at Cecilia. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. CT. Central Hardin is 10-1.
Wilson ran six yards for the game-winning score with 8.5 seconds left in DC’s 34-27 win over North Hardin last Friday night in the 6-A playoff opener at Reid Stadium.
The victory was costly because Parm broke his ankle with 25 seconds left. The senior had gained 1,468 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season.
“There have been games where the offensive line has given Bryson space to run, and he turned those into 70 or 80 yards,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “There have been games where the defense has been good squeezing the lanes, and that’s where he creates things.”
Now there will be some switching around with personnel in the backfield, but both Wilson and Ball will have to perform well at quarterback. Ball will also be at running back but won’t be carrying the ball 20 times in the game. Sam Oberst is the backup who will now be the starting running back.
“He is the running back, he understands protections, I think Sam will do a great job where we can hammer some inside zone,” Brannon said. “Our offensive line doesn’t change.”
More from this section
What has changed a lot have been the quarterbacks during games this season. They still split repetitions in practice.
“I heard Coach (Dalton) Oliver talking on a podcast and he explained it perfectly,” Brannon said. “Jack was seasoned with varsity time. He was the starter and we let Lake get his nerves out, he was our changeup. We realized once Lake got some experience that Jack was the changeup. We start with Lake, but we’ve evolved to a point that early in the year it was ‘you’ve got these two series, and you’ve got these two series’ but it’s play by play now. It’s really worked. They’ve handled it tremendously the entire year. There’s never been any bitterness, they support each other, their strengths play off each other’s weaknesses.”
Wilson thinks he and Ball have done well working together this season.
“We have different personnel for him, for me, the offense kind of is tailored to go both ways,” Wilson said.
Defenses work to be on guard for who is in the game.
“Henderson County and North Hardin, you would hear their linebackers scream ‘8 is in, 9 is in,’ ” Wilson said, referring to their jersey numbers.
Going against a 10-1 team in the second round has DC’s attention.
“We’re going to have to execute on our end and we can mover the ball,” Wilson said. DC did a good job of executing in the first half against North Hardin. “First half against North Hardin absolutely. We were a little slow in the second half until that last drive in the fourth quarter. We had good clock management there and it worked out.A playoff win is a playoff win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.