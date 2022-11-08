OWESPTS-11-08-22 DC FOOTBALL SITUATION

Daviess County’s Lake Wilson looks for a receiver against the rush of McCracken County’s Esley Cornelius during their game on Sept. 30 at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by

Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County lost running back Bryson Parm late in its first round Class 6-A playoff win last Friday night, and DC now has to figure out where to go from here with a tough road trip to Central Hardin coming up this week.

DC has been using two quarterbacks a lot of the season, and their importance will grow against Central Hardin.

