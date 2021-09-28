Thomas Ashby from Apollo won the boys individual championship in the City-County Cross Country Meet on Monday at Yellow Creek Park.
Ashby ran in 16:06.
Justin Shelton was second overall and the top finisher for Daviess County, which won the team championship with 22 points. Shelton ran in 16:56. Bryson McGary (3rd, 17:14.5), Nolan Kurz (4th, 17:46) and Caleb Tidwell (5th, 17:46) also scored for Daviess County.
Emmitt Brock (7th, 18:11), Josh Thomas (8th, 18:16), Blake Mullins (14th, 18:58) and Madden Rhoads (18th, 19:51) also scored for Apollo (38).
Austin Marsh (17th, 19:47), Nolan Murphy (20th, 20:060, Braden Davis (32nd, 21:14), Cooper Danzer (34th, 21:33) and Lance Dickens (36th, 21:40) scored for Owensboro Catholic (81).
Adrian Askin was sixth for Owensboro (17:48).
Daviess County’s girls swept the top five scoring spots to win the City-County with 15 points. Lucy Spaw won the race with 19:46. Emily Rempe (2nd, 20:46), Kayley Payne (3rd, 21:00), Sally Tidwell (4th, 21:03) and Ellington Crabtree (5th, 21:17) also scored for Daviess County.
Ahmira Pickett for Apollo was eighth in 22:05. Adyson Mattingly (11th, 23:22), Chloe Sandefur (15th, 24:37), Olivia Hooker (17th, 25:05) and Sarah Rice (26th, 26:59) also scored for Apollo (57).
Addison Edge was 13th for Owensboro (23:37).
Ainsley Sutter (18th, 25:09), Allie Marston (19th, 25:17), Katie Hagan (20th, 25:28), Meredith Traylor (21st, 25:46) and Ashlie Hayden (22nd, 25:49) all scored for Owensboro Catholic (70).
VOLLEYBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3 EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 2
Trinity won 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 15-6.
Georgia Howard had seven kills and 13 digs for Trinity Josie Aull had 38 assists. Cassidy Morris had 19 kills. Taylor Pedley had 32 digs.
Abby Payne had 20 digs. Hannah Nash had 11 kills.
