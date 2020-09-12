Emily Ann Roberts was first and Ainsley Taylor was second for a 1-2 Daviess County sweep in the girls’ race of the Mater Dei Invitational at Angel Mounds in Evansville, Indiana.
Roberts won in 19:51.56 and Taylor was second at 20:02.68 on Saturday.
Emily Rempe was fourth overall for DC (20:28.99), Micah Sagar was fifth (20:45.29) and Elli Crabtree was sixth (20:54.10).
DC won the girls championship with 18 points.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL APOLLO SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER
Apollo’s volleyball team split two matches with Bowling Green and Henderson County. Apollo beat Henderson County 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15). BG beat Apollo 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 17-25).
Havanah John had 22 kills in the two matches for Apollo. Aliyah Carwile had 18 kills, four aces.
Brylee Rhodes had eight kills, four aces. Tallie Satterfield had nine kills. Maddi Boswell had 60 assists.
Anslee Hopewell had 25 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER OHS BEATS WARREN EAST
Rylee Cox scored two goals as Owensboro High School beat East 4-0, doing all the scoring damage in the second half.
Evie Pierson and Sydney Lovett each scored one goal at Shifley Park.
Ella Bratcher had two assists, while Abby Warren and Ella Grace Mays each had one.
Keeper Chandler Worth had two saves. OHS improved to 2-1 on the season.
The Lady Devils lost 7-0 to Henderson County on Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY DC WINS MATER DEI MEET
Brady Terry won the boys’ race for Daviess County (15:53.70) in the Mater Dei Invitational in Evansville, Indiana.
Alex Adams was fourth for DC (16:37.72). Bryson McGary was seventh (17:25.92). Nolan Kurz was ninth (17:31.18). Parker Leachman was 10th (17:34.15).
The Panthers won the team championship with 28 points.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Joe Fusco and Austin Martin each had one goal and one assist. Catholic’s third goal was counted an own goal. Keeper Caleb Ranallo made one save.
