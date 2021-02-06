It’s been a challenging start to the 2021 boys’ basketball season for the Daviess County High School Panthers — and with good reason.
DC has been through its own COVID-19 quarantine, and the lack of repetitions for a squad in need of development has taken its toll in the early going.
The Panthers opened with a pair of victories versus rebuilding teams before going on a five-game losing streak entering Friday’s game at Hart County.
“I looked through our charts and we had 20 more practices by this point in the season last year,” Daviess County coach Neil Hayden said. “This team needed a summer and preseason more than any other team I’ve had, and, of course, we didn’t have that.
“We’re still trying to figure out our rotation, so the main thing is that we just need to play — games and practices — and I believe we’ll eventually come around.”
And, despite the rough start, DC has individuals showing promise.
Cole Burch, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, leads the team in scoring (10 ppg) and is third in rebounding (3.8 rpg).
“Cole has probably been our most consistent player to this point,” Hayden said. “He’s an active kid, especially offensively, and he’s good at attacking defenses, finding holes, and scoring the basketball.
“He’s crafty in his ability to take and make high-percentage shots.”
Joe Humphreys — a star quarterback for the Panthers football team — is a 6-4 junior forward who leads the team in rebounding at 4.4 per game.
“He is a very good rebounder for us,” Hayden said of Humphreys, who also averages 7.6 points per game. “Joe has come back much stronger, having added 15 pounds of muscle between last season and this season — it’s made a big difference for him.”
Also among the top six for the Panthers are 6-5 senior forward Camron Johnson (8.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5-9 sophomore guard Jack Payne (6.6 ppg), 6-5 senior forward Bo Stratton (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), and 5-7 junior guard Isaiah Tomes (4.9 ppg).
Senior Cameron Jones, juniors Max Dees and Brenner Raymer, along with sophomores Koki Kato, Decker Renfrow, and John McCain are also in the mix for DC.
“We just need to break through in the final two minutes of games,” Hayden said. “Except for when we played Meade County, we’ve been in every game until the final minute or so. Through our first seven games, we could have been 5-2, maybe even 6-1 — as it is, though, we’re still trying to figure things out.
“This is a great group of guys, a close group, and I enjoy coaching them.
“I still really like this team and I believe there’s going to be a point where everything will come together for us. It’s taking us some extra time because of what we’ve been through, but I really believe we’re going to get there.”
