Grant Broughton from Daviess County was able to move on to the next round of the KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship.
In team competition, neither Daviess County nor Ohio County could fire well enough to be a factor in the Boys State Golf First Round at State Site 1 on Monday.
Swirling winds that kicked up late in the morning at Owensboro Country Club played havoc with DC and Ohio’s scoring, along with teams and players in general at the course.
Broughton was a bright spot for Daviess County, shooting 5-over-par 77 to advance as an individual to the Boys State Golf Final Rounds next week at Bowling Green Country Club.
Thirty golfers from each State First Round site advanced to the State Final Rounds Tournament for a total of 90 participants: the top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites. The State Final Rounds will be at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 3-5.
Broughton, a sophomore had to come back from a triple bogey on 12 with a birdie on 14 and a big-time save of par on No. 18.
Broughton started the day well with an 8 a.m. tee time, getting three birdies on the first four holes.
“I started off great today, I had a lot of momentum in the first few holes but few mistakes I made towards the middle of my round really ruined the flow that I had,” Broughton said Monday. “After hole 12 I knew that I still wasn’t out of the tournament and that if I made a few birdies coming in I would still have a chance to advance to State. I played the next few holes really well and on 18 I got very lucky that my ball stayed in bounds. I was confident in myself and I knew I would make the best of a bad situation and that’s exactly what I was able to do.”
Dawson Lamb shot 82, which was 10-over, to be the second scorer for Daviess County. Grayson Powers shot 92 and Hayden Sapp shot 100 for Daviess County. DC was seventh in the team standings at 351.
“It was rough, the wind kicked up out here, the course showed its teeth, it became difficult,” DC coach Lars King said. “We squeaked by at Madisonville where we had some guys play really well. You come out here on a tough golf course that’s not forgiving, and this is what happens. Day to day, shot to shot, everything is different.
“The wind brings fault in your own mind, every time you pull a club you think is it down wind, is it cross wind, what is it? When you’re not sure, and you’re not sure anyway when there’s no wind, it makes a big difference. The course and greens had dried out, they got faster, they got firmer. That’s just the nature of it when there’s that many subtle breaks on the course already and the wind gets picked up and you start thinking more. The indecisiveness is magnified by the fact that the wind picked up.
“I’ve got three seniors, teach them that golf is not the end all be all, it’s a game and you either love it or you hate it, some days it’s both. They are great kids.”
Ohio County was sixth in the team scoring with a 336. Jacob Blackburn shot a 10-over 82 to lead Ohio County, which won the 2nd Region championship last week. Matthew Brown shot 83, Shawn Cotton shot 85 and Kellen Raymond shot 86 for Ohio County.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, if you didn’t get off to a good start before the wind started blowing, it changed the golf course completely,” Ohio County coach Jarod Amos said. “I knew we were going to play from behind at that point, and we didn’t have our best stuff. It happens.
“When it first started blowing it really wasn’t consistent, it was swirling, it really threw people off. By the time we got to the back nine it was a guessing game part of the time, and that really made a difference. We had a great year, we’re not going to hang our heads, we’ve got kids coming back next year to try and do this again. I think we learned something about ourselves out here, about the level we need to take it to, to compete at the level we want to.”
Trevor Cecil from Apollo shot 87. JT Payne from Owensboro Catholic shot 84.
Taylor County won the boys team competition with 301. The individual medalist was Taylor County’s Luke Coyle with a 3-under 69. Taylor County teammate Gabe Cole tied for second at 72 with Greenwood’s Jacob Lang.
