Daviess County freshman Grant Broughton is three shots behind the individual leader going into the final day of the Leachman/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship.
Broughton shot a 1-under 71 to be in a 3-way tie for third after Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Matthew Troutman of Christian Academy-Louisville leads the individual competition with a 4-under 68. Warren Thomis from Madison Central is second with 69.
“I was pretty pleased with my round,” Broughton said from Bowling Green. “I had a lot of confidence in every part of my game. I trusted myself that I was gonna leave myself in a good position every time, and I did most of the time.
“The only big mistake that I made was a bad putt on my 17th hole that cost me my only bogey of the day.
“I’m very excited to play (Saturday) and see how I finish against the rest of the field.
Broughton is scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m. for the second and final round.
Also making the cut to play Saturday were Jakob Wellman from Owensboro Catholic (77).
