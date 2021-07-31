Daviess County freshman Grant Broughton won the individual medalist at the Madisonville Invitational on Saturday.
Broughton won by one stroke, shooting a 2-under 70 at Lakeshore Country Club.
Jacob Lang from Greenwood was second with a 71.
Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman was one of three players who shot a 72.
DC was third as a team with a 313. Dawson Lamb (77), Braden Whistle (80) and Grayson Powers (86) also scored for DC.
Greenwood won the team title at 298. McCracken County shot a 309 for second.
Huston Danzer (78), Noah Johnson (88) and Luke Estes (92) also scored for Catholic (330).
Dec Lewco (80), Korbin Kruise (94), Conner Naiper (92) and Masen Tuell (109) scored for Hancock County (375).
Muhlenberg County shot 481. Heath Embry (98), Dawson Hambrick (121), Wes Jarvis (123) and Cambron Hambrick (139) scored for Muhlenberg County.
Apollo didn’t have a team score and was led by Trevor Cecil (93). Ethan Clements (107) and Mason Julian (124) also scored for Apollo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.