Heading into the 2023 high school football season, Russ Crowe knew what he was about to undertake would not be easy.
And, it hasn’t been.
The Daviess County senior was challenged to be the team’s starting quarterback — a position he had never before played — and there having been growing pains ever since.
But there has also been growth, as the 0-4 Panthers attempt to kick-start their offense ahead of their looming Class 6-A district schedule.
“Each week, it slowly gets better, but it’s all definitely a work in progress,” said the 6-foot, 170-pound Crowe, who is also a starting cornerback on defense. “There’s a lot of stress that comes with that position, even if you’ve played it your whole life, and that’s not the case for me.
“This past week (in a 45-16 loss at North Hardin), we opened up the passing game a little bit and that helped the offense as a whole. Before, we were mainly running and (opposing) defenses pretty much knew that could stack the box against us.”
Despite the setback, strides were made — with DC scoring its first offensive points of the season, after being shut out by Warren East (24-0), Owensboro Catholic (50-0), and losing to Owensboro 50-7; Crowe’s interception return for a touchdown providing the team’s first points of the season.
“That actually broke the ice for us a little bit — it was important for us to finally score some points,” Crowe said. “I love making plays on the defensive side, too, and it felt amazing to get a Pick 6 against a team like Owensboro at their place.”
Veteran DC head coach Matt Brannon knows he has the right guy running the show on offense.
“The reason we chose Russ to take the position is because of his leadership and his work ethic,” Brannon said. “There have been some improvements, for sure, and we’re measuring our progress on offense by how much we develop from week to week.
“We put two offensive scores on the board this past week, and this is going to provide Russ the confidence he needs to direct the offense and make more big plays as the season goes along — the more comfortable he gets, the better he’s going to be for us.
“His growth at a position he’s never played has been impressive — I’m really proud of what he’s done back there. Plus, his defensive play has been outstanding.”
And, the feeling is mutual.
“I love the dude,” Crowe said of Brannon. “I have a ton of faith in the way he prepares us each week for our games. He’s a naturally caring guy, and that’s impressive and important to me.
“Also, he never panics. He’s competitive, no doubt, but whether we’re 0-4 or 4-0 he would be the same calm, collective guy. He’s really excellent at keeping things in perspective.”
Indeed, there is plenty of football left to be played, and Crowe says no one in the Panthers camp is viewing this as a lost season — not by any stretch.
“Once we can establish a good foundation with our offense, we’ll be able to be much more creative, much more balanced,” Crowe said. “When we get to that point, we’ll be able to keep the defense guessing, be able to pop some big plays and put more points on the board.
“We’re looking to win all three of our district games (Christian County, Henderson County, McCracken County), and that will put us in great shape for the playoffs — get us a home playoff game.
For us right now, it’s all about the big picture — we want to get better and better each week, then be at our best when it counts.”
