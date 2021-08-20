Joe Humphreys did significant work this summer to be an even bigger factor at quarterback for the Daviess County High School football team this fall.
The 6-foot-41/2, 190-pound senior participated in an Elite 11 camp in Nashville, Tenn., and also in the QBUniverse program.
“I went to a bunch of camps, got a lot of coaching at some bigger schools,” Humphreys said as DC prepared for its season opener at Meade County on Friday night. “Some things I had already been taught, some drills and techniques to help my release be a little quicker. I picked up on some new footwork drills that will definitely translate to Friday nights.”
The Elite 11 Showcase was in May.
“It was very competitive, there were kids committed to some big Power 5 schools,” Humphreys said. “I would try to get in line behind some of the bigger-name kids just so I could compare myself to them.
“I was pretty pleased with how I performed. QBUniverse was different, we weren’t really throwing live routes or anything.”
Humphreys hit 123-of-229 passes (53.7%) for 1,577 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Panthers.
Humphreys had one of his best performances in the second half of a 49-42 loss at Henderson County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A state football playoffs. For the game Humphreys was 20-of-42 passing for 266 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Max Dees was out for the first half of the game; I got hurt and kept playing,” Humphreys said. “He brought the energy, and once he started playing everything kind of picked up. I was pleased to see how we came back from adversity and fought through to the end.”
Getting some individual workouts at Cincinnati and Memphis also helped Humphreys grow at quarterback over the summer.
The NCAA granted a COVID-19 exemption for Class of 2022 seniors that allowed them to be invited to campuses for workouts. When they were juniors last summer, those recruits didn’t get the chance to go to camps to get evaluated.
“In the private workouts, they were focusing on my technique, my throwing motion, they kind of critiqued that a little bit,” Humphreys said. “Things at the college level are different from things I’m seeing right now. A lot of it will transfer over and will put me ahead of things I’m seeing against these defenses.”
Appalachian State, Kent State, Akron and UAB are among the NCAA Division I schools who have offered Humphreys.
He has also been in consistent talks with Cincinnati.
A primary goal of Humphreys’ summer work was having more pocket presence.
“Staying in the pocket longer, going through my reads,” Humphreys said. “That was my biggest thing this summer, I wanted to stay in the pocket longer. Last year I would feel any kind of pressure and just evade before I could even let the routes develop.”
DC coach Matt Brannon can tell a major difference in how Humphreys looks, his strength and how he throws the ball.
“It’s amazing how much he has grown physically, technically and confidence wise,” Brannon said. “Him getting out to these Elite 11 type camps, and the private workouts. He’s getting coached up by top-level coaches, and he’s applying what he’s learned.”
Watching film from games last year has helped Humphreys understand the importance of staying put in the pocket.
“Seeing tape of me last year, even comparing it to scrimmages, last year I would’ve just ran, relied on my legs to make plays,” Humphreys said. “This year I’ve seen where I stayed in the pocket a little longer and completed throws over the middle of the field.
“Pocket presence is still a thing I’m working on. Being more consistent on throws, on certain downs.”
College coaches that Humphreys have talked to have been interested in how he handles leadership situations.
“A lot of coaches recruiting him, they talk now about the intangible stuff, what is his mentality when things aren’t going well,” Brannon said. “He has led workouts all summer. It will be Thursday night at 9, him and six guys will go up to the field and throw. You don’t get that very often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.