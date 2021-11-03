Joe Humphreys has been getting more attention from high school football observers as the last few weeks of the regular season unfolded and the playoffs are about to begin.
The Daviess County quarterback is being touted more heavily now as a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate, and DC football has been more out front on social media in promoting Humphreys for that honor. Humphreys’ family has been active on social media with highlights and updates for well over a year now.
Getting Humphreys name out is important because it’s not known how much identity he has outside of western Kentucky.
“We’re trying to get as much footage out as possible, we think that helps the eastern and northern parts of the state, we don’t play in those markets,” DC head coach Matt Brannon said. “We have a made a conscious effort to promote it more.”
There are two Mr. Football awards. One is selected by media who vote for Associated Press Top 10 weekly rankings and All-State teams. Another Mr. Football award was started by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association a few years ago, and the coaches take care of voting for that one.
Humphreys has been included on watch lists for Mr. Football. Some other notables who are considered Mr. Football candidates include Xavier Brown from Lexington Christian, Brady Clark from Bardstown, Jagger Gillis from Boyle County, Cameron Hergott from Beechwood. Hergott won Mr. Football in 2020 and returned for a fifth COVID-19 year.
DC coaches have talked with Humphreys about Mr. Football, but he’s not making it his focus.
“They’ve talked to me about it (Mr. Football), but I try to put it in the back of my head for the end of the season,” Humphreys said during practice Tuesday.
His numbers over the Class 6-A District schedule for Daviess County have been fantastic.
He averaged nearly 400 yards of total offense and accounted for 25 touchdowns in DC’s 4-0 district season.
If this were a sheer numbers game, Humphreys would win Mr. Football by a considerable margin. He has passed for 3,207 yards, 39 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while hitting 68.5% (211-of-308) in the latest KHSAA statistics list. Humphreys is by far the state passing yardage leader overall and the passing touchdown leader.
Blaze Berry from Eminence has thrown for 2,445 yards and 30 touchdowns, for comparison.
The Panthers are 9-1 and ranked No. 4 in 6-A in the final AP high school football poll of the season. They host McCracken County in the first round of the KHSAA 6-A state football playoffs on Friday at Reid Stadium.
DC is looking for a playoff run to last several games. The better DC does on the field, the longer it sticks around in the playoffs, the more opportunities to see what Humphreys can do.
He’s had a few highlight moments in the last month.
In a 38-17 win over Henderson County, Humphreys threw for a 70-yard touchdown to Isaiah Tomes. Humphreys also went for a 73-yard touchdown run, where he rolled to the far side of the field and kept sprinting down the sideline, which was a backbreaker for Henderson County, putting the Panthers up 31-17 with 5:17 left in the game.
These numbers are important for Humphreys and Mr. Football, but also he has gotten increased traffic in the college recruiting realm.
Humphreys has recently gotten offers from Temple, New Mexico and he has gotten considerable interest from Miami (Ohio). Cincinnati has also been maintaining contact with Humphreys.
He has become more adept at running the ball at the right times, and showing that has given college coaches another reason to take notice.
“His escapability, what we call elite speed, that’s oftentimes the markers that college coaches look for,” Brannon said. “They could care less about statistics. They look at height, weight, speed, velocity. Joe puts himself on a D1 level, he’s 6-4, runs a 4.5 40.”
Humphreys, who weighs 190 pounds, has run 49 times for 458 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Learning when to stay and when to go has been a key for Humphreys growth this season.
“I definitely learned to sit in the pocket, last year a lot of times I’d see my first read and if it wasn’t open, I’d take off,” Humphreys said. “This year I’ve been sitting going through first reads, second, third, and if I feel any pressure then I take off.”
Humphreys chances for Mr. Football and more FBS offers could also take off with a productive DC playoff run.
“How you perform in the playoffs adds a little bit to that, I think we would need to win a couple of games in the playoffs to help my case a little more,” Humphreys said. “We’re rolling, energy is high, we’ve got what it takes I feel like.”
Brannon thinks Humphreys is the model for how Mr. Football is chosen.
“There is no argument, you can say what you want about recruitable players, but it’s how does an individual player impact a team, and that will be evident if we can make a run,” Brannon said. “The better we do the more publicity he’s going to garner. You can take the success of the team, and piggyback that with the success of Joe, and I think there is a parallel to the award and how we do.”
