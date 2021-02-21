Brooklyn Daugherty is the lone senior in a Daviess County High School girls’ basketball program that has become steadily more competitive in her three seasons as a starter under third-year head coach John Kirkpatrick.

Two years ago, the Lady Panthers went 7-22. Last year, they improved to 10-19. This year, despite a major injury to a key player and stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DC stands 5-6 through 11 games.

“Coach K has turned the program around since I came here,” said Daugherty, a 5-foot-9 forward who averages 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. “We have become a lot better over the last three seasons and with the young talent we have I believe the program is going to continue to get better.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good season. We lost a good young player in eighth-grader Lily Hoagland to a torn ACL, and that hurt us because she’s very talented, but we’ve continued to play well together and we’ve continued to come together as a team.”

Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, says Daugherty has played a major role in that regard.

“Brooklyn has shown significant improvement both as a player and a leader in the past three years,” Kirkpatrick said. “She sets the bar high for what it means to be a student-athlete, as she is one of the top in her class despite taking primarily all college courses.

“Despite facing the adversity that has accompanied the pandemic, she has exhibited true optimism and dedication to the program. I’m forever grateful to have been able to watch her grow for the past three years and I know she’ll be successful with whatever the future holds.”

Daugherty credits Kirkpatrick for setting her straight as a sophomore.

“I had a bad attitude that season and he’s helped me turn that around — helped me understand it’s not about me, individually, but that it’s about the team as a whole,” Daigherty said. “That’s helped me as both a player and a person and I appreciate him for that.”

Now, Daugherty is the senior leader of the program.

“Being the only senior, I’ve tried to step up this season as a leader,” Daugherty said. “I’ve tried to help and guide our younger players through all we’ve been through as a program.

“As for my basketball, I believe I’ve become a more well-rounded player over the course of my career. I couldn’t dribble the ball very well as a freshman, but I’ve worked hard since then to become a better ballhandler — I’ve gotten a lot better in this area.”

Daugherty’s long-range plans include attending medical school at the University of Louisville and utimately becoming a pediatric surgeon, but, for the moment, she is focused on finishing out her senior season as a Lady Panther the right way.

“I like where we are right now because we’re closer than we’ve ever been as a team,” Daugherty said. “We just need to stay togehter through whatever adversity might come our way. Coach K has done a good job of staying positive through all this and we need to do the same.

“We just need to keep pushing — go as far in the postseason as we can.”