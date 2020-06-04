Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Daviess County offensive lineman Jon Nalley has remained laser-focused on becoming the best football player he can be.
A 6-foot-6, 301-pound rising senior for the Panthers, Nalley has remained true to his convictions.
“Nothing’s changed for me,” Nalley said. “I’ve got plenty of equipment at home, we have a big back yard where I can run sprints, and I’ve been doing some distance running on the roads.
“I’m staying in shape, and I’m just trying to put myself in position to be ready to go when the season gets under way.”
Nalley, who plays tackle, was a first-team Messenger-Inquirer All-Area selection last fall.
“Jon is a gentle giant off the field,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said, “but he has developed a killer instinct when he takes smaller defensive linemen and linebackers for rides sometimes 10 to 20 yards downfield.
“He’s a football player who combines intelligence with tremendous physical size and ability, and that’s a wonderful combination to have.”
Others, too, have noticed.
In addition to in-state FCS schools Eastern Kentucky and Murray State, Nalley is being heavily recruited by Arkansas State, Colgate, Brown, Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, Youngstown State, and UT Martin, among others.
“Truthfully, I’m just preparing like I have no offers,” Nalley said. “At the end of the process I’m only going to one school, and it’s just a matter of finding that one that feels like home, the one that’s the right fit for me.
“It’s tough that I can’t get on campuses and meet people face to face, because it’s about building relationships, but I’ve loved the process — it makes me feel good about the type of football I play, and it’s great to be appreciated.”
Nalley recalls the 2019 season as a mixed bag from a personal standpoint.
“I was glad to see improvement, but my body wasn’t right — I had a lot of ankle mobility problems,” Nalley said. “But I’m in tip-top shape now, moving much better.”
Nalley is also excited about his senior season with the Panthers.
“We all want to be back on the field, and every player on our football team is pumped,” Nalley said. “We want to be together, we want to be back on the field, and I think we’re going to come back and play very good football this season.
“We had a deep playoff run my freshman year (reaching the Class 6-A Region 1 championship game in 2017), and from that experience I realized there’s nothing like playoff football at a high level. I’m excited about the possibility of our team making another deep postseason run.”
Nally says the challenges in Owensboro should also be interesting.
“I believe football in the City-County is going to be very good and very balanced this season, and every team has their stars,” he said. “Our team is going to be hungry, right in the middle of that mix, and we’re looking forward to proving ourselves in a big way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.