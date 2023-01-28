Lexi Owen is going to University of Evansville to play volleyball for the NCAA Division 1 program. Owen was one of a core group of seniors that helped Daviess County win two 3rd Region volleyball championships in the last three years.
Owen made a strong connection with UE coach Fernando Morales during her club seasons with Evansville United, where she is in the 18s program. Owen told him she was interested in playing college volleyball, and Morales told her UE would be interested in her.
“I talked to a couple of different place but Evansville was my number one choice,” Owen said Thursday after a signing ceremony at Daviess County. “Their program has improved a ton for sure. I’m excited, nervous. My travel team is in Evansville, he was actually my coach last year.
“We practice on the campus, so I’ve been on the campus for awhile. I don’t want to be home, but I don’t want to be far from home. Location, coaching staff, level of program, all of that. Fernando has helped me a lot, he told me what to fix. I improved a lot because of him.”
Morales has been head coach at UE for four seasons.
“Lexi is coming in my fifth season,” Morales said. “She is very competitive, her attitude is very good, she’s a very good team player and she pushes everyone to be better. Her competitiveness, we need that. Eventually she will get to play and she will make everyone better for sure. We’re excited to have her, I wanted to recruit more local players, but they have to be good enough.”
UE reached the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the second time in program history last season.
Owen was part of a senior class at Daviess County that won 3rd Region championships in 2021 and 2020. Daviess County lost in the first round of the regional tournament in 2022.
“It was definitely fun (at DC) we won a lot,” Owen said. “This last season didn’t go as we wanted, but my sophomore and junior years were definitely the best.”
Owen was DC’s setter and she had 596 assists and 69 blocks last season.
Owen is part of a 10-girl senior class that is moving on from DC.
“Not only were they my teammates but they were my friends, we hung out every single week, so that’s going to be a big part of me,” Owen said.
Also signing for DC were Kayedon Mattingly for volleyball at Midway, Adylan Ayer for basketball at Maryville and Jessie Daniels for softball at Campbellsville.
