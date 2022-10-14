Bryson Parm has come all the way back for the Daviess County High School football program.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior running back, who missed most of the Panthers’ record-setting 2021 season due to injury, has returned with a vengeance this fall — leading the team in rushing with 699 yards and eight touchdowns through the team’s first seven games.
Parm’s performance has helped DC go 5-2 and 2-0 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1 heading into tonight’s highly-anticipated district clash at No. 4 Henderson County, also unbeaten within the district.
“I’m glad to be back, and I’m happy about the way we’ve all pulled together as a unit to become a very good football team again this season.” Parm said. “Last season might have been the best team Daviess County ever put on the football field, but we’ve put ourselves in position to have the same kind of success again this year.
“For me, it’s just great to be back on the field, healthy and contributing to the success of the team.”
In 2021, Parm suffered a broken collarbone in DC’s initial preseason scrimmage against Central Hardin. He returned at the end of the season to play against Apollo, Warren East and McCracken County, before breaking his collarbone again, which ended his season and required surgery. The Panthers went on to finish 11-2 and reach the regional championship game against ultimate state champion St. Xavier.
“It was disappointing to me that I couldn’t contribute more to our big season,” Parm said, “and I worked very hard in rehab to get back to the field as quickly as possible — all this motivated me to come back and have a big senior season.
“From a mental standpoint, I overthink (the injury) at times, but physically I feel like I’m 100% — strong and ready to go on every play.”
Count Panthers head coach Matt Brannon among a multitude in the DC camp thankful for Parm’s return.
“It’s been great having Bryson back,” Brannon said. “Considering his talent level and the quality of our returning offensive line, we expected him to have a big season for us.
More from this section
“Bryson has been very consistent, he’s carried the load for us, and he’s had some really good games. But I believe he can crank things up even more and have some very explosive performances down the stretch. I don’t think he’s played his best game yet.
“He’s a quiet kid who doesn’t talk much and doesn’t trash talk at all, but he shows up with a great attitude every day and puts the work in the way you’re supposed to, so in that regard he’s been a tremendous leader by example.”
Parm burst on to the area seen as a sophomore in the COVID-riddled 2020 season, when he rushed for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns in only eight games.
He believes he’s come a long way since becoming a varsity player.
“When I was younger, I relied more on my speed and quickness,” Parm said, “but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become stronger and more powerful as a runner. Now, instead of trying to run around people on the outside, I just lower my shoulder and run through guys trying to tackle me — my coaches have helped me understand how to utilize my power along with my speed and quickness.”
Now, he is focused on helping the Panthers be the best they can be in his final go-around.
“It’s meant a lot to me to be able to contribute to the growth of our football program,” Parm said, “and I’m so proud of where we are today. It’s come a long, long way just in the time that I’ve been here.
“We want to carry that on, week by week, and I believe we can put everything together, offense, defense, special teams, and finish very strong. We have a lot of guys who have played football together for a long time, so there’s a great bond out here.”
Has Parm been surprised with DC’s success in what some believed would be a rebuilding year for the Panthers?
“The only thing that surprises me is that there were people who didn’t think we were going to be this good,” Parm said. “We knew we were going to be a very good football team, right from the start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.