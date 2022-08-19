Decker Renfrow had always enjoyed being a key member of the Daviess County High School football team, but he never realized the sport could be so gratifying until last fall, when the Joe Humprheys-fueled Panthers won 11 games and played for the KHSAA Class 6-A Region 1 championship.
Humphreys, an immensely gifted, record-shattering quarterback, is now toiling at Miami (Ohio) University, but Renfrow, a senior, is back in the fold, as are a host of other DC players who played prominent roles in the program’s breakthrough 2021 campaign.
Now, Renfrow — who plays wide receiver and free safety — is hoping he and his teammates can build on the foundation that was so firmly established last season.
“Last year was just tremendous, going to the regional championship and having so much success on the journey,” said Renfrow, who caught 60 passes for 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. “It was a whole lot of fun, and all of us have worked very hard since the end of last season because we want to get back to that level.
“There will definitely be a period of adjustment without a guy like Joe on the field, but we’ve put in a lot of work with (2022 quarterbacks) Jack Ball and Lake Wilson.
“They both bring different things to the table, and they’ll both help us win football games. We’re excited to get a new season started and to see how well we can do.”
The next journey begins tonight when DC plays host to Meade County, and Renfrow marvels at how far he has come as a player since his freshman season.
“You develop as a player the more you compete at the varsity level,” said Renfrow, who is listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds. “When you first step up from middle school, the game is so much faster and complex, and it just naturally takes a little while to adjust to all that. But the more you play, the more you practice, the more you study the game, the easier it becomes to play the game.
“Now, I understand the game so much better. I understand what my role is and what’s expected of me. And, it’s just easier to process all the information compared to when I was younger — again, it just takes time to adjust, and I’ve put in a lot of time in this program since I joined the varsity.”
Renfrow is also a star outfielder on the Daviess County baseball team, having batted a team-high .449 in the spring.
“Playing the outfield has helped me as a safety on defense in football, and vice-versa,” said Renfrow, whose father Chris has been a member of the DCHS football coaching staff for nearly two decades. “It’s all about taking the right angle, tracking the ball and getting to it in time to make the play.”
Panthers head coach Matt Brannon expects big things from Renfrow, also an excellent student in the classroom, in his final go-around on the prep gridiron.
“This can be a real breakthrough season for Decker in football,” Brannon said. “He’s speedy and explosive, and he can take the top off of opposing defenses. He’s an outstanding multisport athlete who has gained a lot of size and strength over the course of his career.
“He’s certainly in a position to make a statement on both sides of the line of scrimmage as a senior.”
Renfrow, meanwhile, is willing to do whatever it takes to make DC successful again.
“Honestly, I don’t really have any individual goals,” he said. “I just want to do what I can on offense and defense to make us better. Football is such a team sport, and it takes everyone working together, everyone executing, to win football games at the level we play at. It’s the ultimate team game.”
He’s also proud to step up as a senior leader in a program that has experienced a culture shift since his arrival.
“We lost a lot of great leaders off last year’s team, but we learned a lot from them in terms of leading by example,” he said. “That’s sort of the way I see myself leading — showing the younger guys what it takes to get the job done.
“It also feels tremendous to be part of a changing culture, where the football program now has a higher level of expectations. It’s challenging, sure, but it’s so much fun.”
