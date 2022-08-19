FF PLAYER FEATURE

Daviess County’s Decker Renfrow runs for a touchdown as Marshall County’s Brodie Young gives chase during a game Sept. 24, 2021, at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Decker Renfrow had always enjoyed being a key member of the Daviess County High School football team, but he never realized the sport could be so gratifying until last fall, when the Joe Humprheys-fueled Panthers won 11 games and played for the KHSAA Class 6-A Region 1 championship.

Humphreys, an immensely gifted, record-shattering quarterback, is now toiling at Miami (Ohio) University, but Renfrow, a senior, is back in the fold, as are a host of other DC players who played prominent roles in the program’s breakthrough 2021 campaign.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.