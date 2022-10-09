Daviess County’s Claire Reynolds shot 82 on Saturday to finish the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with a 2-day total of 166.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth won the individual state championship with a 71 Saturday for a 2-day total of 143, which was 1-under par.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.