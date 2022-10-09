Daviess County’s Claire Reynolds shot 82 on Saturday to finish the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with a 2-day total of 166.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth won the individual state championship with a 71 Saturday for a 2-day total of 143, which was 1-under par.
VOLLEYBALL APOLLO WINS TRI-MATCH
Apollo beat Warren East 3-1 and Meade County 3-0.
Abie Butterworth had 17 kills and Ava Fazion had 16 kills for Apollo (19-13).
Ahalia Ramirez had eight service aces and 47 assists. Ella Alvey had 35 digs. Kelsey Dickinson had 31 digs.
OWENSBORO 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 1
Brooklyn Williams had 15 kills and Chase Mather had 10 kills for Owensboro (10-16). Ava Fincher had 24 assists. Mia Covington had 11 assists.
