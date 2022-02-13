Millie Roberts has been recognized as one of the top high school softball seniors in the country on a top-25 listing by MaxPreps.
The Daviess County standout is ranked No. 15 in the nation, and Roberts is the top player in Kentucky according to the MaxPreps ranking.
Roberts is part of a large senior class at DC — which also has a lot of juniors — that helped make up one of the last two teams standing in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament last June in Lexington. DC worked through three games before falling to Butler 13-2 in the state championship game.
The Lady Panthers will be among the teams around Kentucky that will start practice on Tuesday to get ready for the 2022 season starting in late March. Roberts will play college softball at Auburn.
Roberts appreciates the recognition of being on the rankings lists, but she also knows she has to continue working to improve for herself and her team.
“It’s something fun to get, and it’s a really big honor, I didn’t even know I was up for No. 1 in the state, I was super excited,” Roberts said. “I don’t think about that stuff that often, I just think about the team and what I’m providing for the team. It’s nice and cool to be honored, but that’s not the only thing I’m looking for.”
What Roberts and the rest of the Lady Panthers are seeking from the start of preseason practice Tuesday is a return to the state tournament, and the chance to have another long last softball weekend of the season in Lexington.
“I’m super excited about this season, we have a bunch of varsity experience,” Roberts said. “It’s amazing that we made it that far. I think we can take that extra step with having that experience from last year. We came up just a little short, and I think we’ll push it to work that much harder.”
By the time the Lady Panthers had won three games at the state tournament and were getting ready for the championship game, Roberts felt her team could win the state championship trophy.
“It was the best feeling making it there, but also the worst feeling,” Roberts said. “I was so mad, I had genuinely believed we were going to win, and losing that last game, it was heartbreaking.”
Making that run meant a lot to Roberts, who is a catcher for DC and can play first base and third base in the infield.
“That was the coolest thing with softball I’d experienced in my life,” Roberts said. “Just to go to go state, go to UK’s field, was a motivator in itself. We had a ton of fun being with the team, being together for endless days.”
Roberts’ numbers across last season were a big reason for DC’s success. Although she wasn’t getting a lot of pitches to hit because of her reputation, Roberts hit 11 home runs and had a .415 batting average. She drew 19 walks, which was second on the team.
For her career, Roberts holds the single-season record for home runs (16); slugging percentage (1.138); on-base percentage (.640); and career home runs (36).
“The pre-Covid year (2019) she had a good year,” DC coach John Biggs said. “People around here knew of her, but Millie was still kind of new on the scene (in Kentucky). Last year she started out hot, went through a phase where she struggled, then she became more patient at the plate, and she had some people doing a good job getting on base ahead of her. The emergence of Jessie Daniels batting behind her helped as well. Millie did a nice job of taking walks, which was another step in her maturity level.”
Roberts made a small tweak in her swing and she got rolling.
“My junior year I went in knowing I wasn’t going to get as many pitches, and it helped me to be more patient,” Roberts said. “I made a tiny tweak in my swing, it was a game changer, it was like a light switch. My goal for this season is to come out with a bang.”
Roberts had a good summer in 2021 with the Georgia Impact team, and she did more work behind the plate than she thought she would.
“Usually don’t catch in travel, I’m a third and first,” Roberts said. The Impact catchers had been injured, so Roberts got the chance to catch.
“I started to catch and I got comfortable with the pitchers, that’s when you start to shine,” Roberts said. “When you learn how they pitch, what pitches they throw, you can make the pitcher look better as well.”
Roberts is also glad she made a decision on where she’d play in college early in her high school career.
“I’m so grateful I picked Auburn early,” Roberts said. “I’ve visited Auburn, went on an official, and I’ve been there multiple times since. I have close friends with the softball team already. I already feel like part of the family.
“I definitely know I made the right choice, it took a lot of weight off my shoulders. I could focus on getting better, mentally and physically. I’ve gotten a million times stronger as an athlete, I’ve been through the ups and downs.”
