For more than three decades, Paul Decker has been a familiar figure for Ohio County High School boys’ basketball fans, and all these years later, he’s still making a major impact on the Eagles program.
Following the 2020-21 season, Decker returned as head coach at Ohio County for the first time since 2014, and he led the Eagles to an 18-7 regular-season record — prompting his peers to select him as the 2021-22 Messenger-Inquirer Boys’ 3rd Region Coach of the Year.
“It was fun being back on the sidelines again,” Decker said, ‘and I was blessed to have a great staff that included Matt Brigance, Austin Dockery, Ty Vincent, along with our strength and conditioning coach, Terry Moeller.
“We kind of started out slow and lost some games early, but we continued to work, got the lineup on the floor that needed to be there and soon began playing much better basketball, placing heavy emphasis on getting the job done at the defensive end and on the boards.”
Indeed, following a 2-3 start, Ohio County reeled off nine consecutive victories — the most significant, perhaps, a 56-53 conquest of Castle (Ind.) on Dec. 29 in the Independence Classic at the Sportscenter.
The Eagles were flying high.
“Everything sort of locked in at the same time, everything began to click, and our team was very consistent at both ends of the court for a long stretch there,” Decker recalled. “Beating Castle was important because we were facing a tough opponent, and it was a tough game, and we found a way to win — that victory lifted our confidence.”
Ohio County appeared to be a viable contender for the 3rd Region championship until Jan. 14, when Decker’s son — sophomore guard Elijah Decker (team-highs 13.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg) — suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Eagles’ 62-53 loss at 10th District rival Muhlenberg County.
Despite the setback, the Eagles’ gamely won seven of their final 10 regular-season outings.
“I’m very proud of the way our kids responded, especially on defense,” Decker said. “We went from primarily a zone team to a man-to-man team, and it made a big difference in the team’s performance.
“We also wanted our personnel to become bigger, faster and stronger, and we were able to do that, too. All in all, we took a step in the right direction.”
Decker, 46, was the M-I boys’ 3rd Region Player of the Year in 1993 and has long been steeped in the Eagles’ rich tradition. As a coach, he has tried to impart the significance of it.
“There’s a proud basketball heritage here, and we want our kids to understand this,” Decker said. “There’s a history here that we want to build on in the years to come, and, as a coach, you’re just trying to put the players in the best position for success on a daily basis.
“It’s about how you respond to adversity. Are you being a good teammate? I like where this program is at right now — we have a good nucleus for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.