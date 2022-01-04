Owensboro Catholic had enough depth to find a good offensive combination when it put in a second unit in Monday’s semifinals of the Girls All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament.
The Lady Aces put together a first-quarter run with Lauren Keelin hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Hailee Johnson scoring two baskets in a row in transition to help fuel a 10-0 run and push them toward a 64-32 win over Whitesville Trinity.
They got a lot of scoring all over the floor at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
“When the second group came in, that got our offense going,” said Phil Riney, an assistant who was head coach for the Lady Aces for the game. Catholic head coach Michael Robertson won’t be coaching in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament.
Catholic will meet Edmonson County for the All ‘A’ 3rd Region girls championship Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Horn Community Center. Catholic is now 11-4 and has won six straight games.
Karmin Riley made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points. Camille Conkright added 10 points. Catholic had 10 players hit the scoring column.
“That’s what our objective has been all year,” Riney said. “At the beginning of the year, chemistry had been off a little bit, with people transitioning from other sports. We had gone through a really tough part of our schedule, and that challenged us a little bit.
“Everything for us starts from our defensive end. We definitely like to play uptempo. Our pressure was sparking our offense. You look at our last five games, we had three or four different players scoring baskets and being in double digits — ultimately, that’s where we need to be. We’re good enough for that.”
Cassidy Morris scored 14 points to lead Trinity (3-5). Josie Aull had 11 points for Trinity.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20 21 13 10 — 64
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8 3 10 11 — 32
Owensboro Catholic (64) — Riley 13, Conkright 10, La Keelin 8, Johnson 7, Goetz 6, Randolph 5, Le. Keelin 4, Hayden 4, Riney 4, Martin 3.
Whitesville Trinity (32) — Morris 14, Aull 11, Hibbitt 4, McDowell 2, Hatfield 1.
EDMONSON COUNTY 46 McLEAN COUNTY 43
The Lady Wildcats outlasted the Lady Cougars in the second game at the Horn Community Center.
Paige Wolfe was an offensive force for Edmonson County with 23 points, including 5-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Maria Blades made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 11 points for McLean County (3-10).
“We hit a 3 at the end that would have sent it to OT, but a double dribble was called with 0.6 left,” McLean County coach Ryan Groves said. “We couldn’t make shots in the first half and we knew they would try to make us beat them from the outside, and we settled for the outside shots.
“We wanted to get the ball inside, and we started doing that in the second half. It allowed for us to have more uncontested outside shots and we finally started knocking them down. Our defense the second half bothered them and we held them to one made basket in the fourth, but they made their free throws down the stretch.”
Edmonson County is 5-8.
McLEAN COUNTY 9 6 11 17 — 43
EDMONSON COUNTY 16 8 10 12 — 46
McLean County (43) — Blades 11, Patterson 9, Burrough 7, Miller 6, Rice 5, Frailley 5.
Edmonson County (46) — Wolfe 23, Vincent 8, Cassidy 8, Williams 5, White 2.
