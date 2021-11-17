Max Dees seldom if ever leaves the football field during a Daviess County High School football game.
“He never comes off the field, he’s on kickoff return, punt return, kickoff, he does not want to come off the field, he gets angry when we sub him out,” DC head coach Matt Brannon said. “He’s the type of player, he wants the ball every play, he wants to play running back, he’s the type of guy if the game is on the line he’ll say ‘throw the ball to me and I’ll make something happen.’ ”
Dees is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver and cornerback for the Panthers, who are 11-1 and heading into a quarterfinal matchup of the KHSAA Class 6-A football playoffs at St. Xavier in Louisville on Friday.
He is part of a receiving group and defensive back alignment that has put up significant numbers for Daviess County.
Dees is second in 6-A in receiving yardage with 66 catches for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns. Dees’ numbers are eighth on the Kentucky statewide receiving list. Teammate Decker Renfrow is fourth in 6-A with 57 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We’re all best friends together, we trust each other, it’s fun out there, winning games,” Dees said.
Throwing those passes has been Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, who has passed for a state leading 3,789 yards.
“That’s what makes us so dangerous, they’re both deep threats,” Brannon said. “Decker is more of a blow the top off with a long catch, where Max is dynamic with the ball. We will use a lot of rubs for him underneath, comeback has been a great route for those guys. What he does is he’s so good after the catch. Max may run a 10-yard curl and turn it into a 25-30-yard gain. He provides a spark for us, we were lulling against Owensboro, he made a play, made five or six people miss. He’s hard to tackle.”
Dees has six interceptions on defense, which is tied with teammate Mason Boswell and two other players for the top of that list in 6-A. There are 14 players statewide that have six interceptions, and nine tops that list.
“His dad is defensive backs coach, Charlie, has been a long-time coach, years in the youth leagues, middle school, he’s been on the staff here every year I’ve been head coach,” Brannon said. “We play a lot of press man coverage because they’re athletic, him and Mason are athletic, they’re well coached, Max understands the position.”
Dees was a quarterback in middle school and for a short time as a freshman at DC, then Humphreys took over.
“It was easy for me seeing how good Joe was, and I wanted to play defense, too,” Dees said. “Sophomore year it was more defense was my favorite, but how far Joe has come, it’s impossible not to like offense more, how fun it is.”
Dees and Boswell have picked their spots to make interceptions.
“A lot of it is film, but when teams throw toward me I need to capitalize on that for my team,” Dees said. “Playing offense helps with the ball skills, going to get the ball.”
One area where Dees also excels is energy and getting some talking points in when he’s on the field.
Evidently, Dees is so well known for his talking on the field that Brannon brought it up without hesitation.
“He is the best trash talker in this town, there are people who will confirm that, he is non-stop,” Brannon said. “To his credit, he has done a better job to kind of control that. If he makes something happen he’s going to let you know about it. But he understands now you can’t do that as much.
“We tell him let your play talk for you. He can be stressful at times because he is so competitive, but I’ll take that 10 times out of 10. We never have to worry about trying to find energy from him.”
Dees doesn’t mind a bit being an energy guy for the Panthers on the football field. He was also a guard on the basketball team last year.
“I think every team needs a guy to bring energy,” Dees said. “I need to make plays, but bringing that energy, getting everyone hyped to play goes throughout the team.”
Of the talking aspect of his game, Dees said: “It’s something I’ve always done, getting into the other team’s head.”
And Dees has certainly put up the numbers this year to back up the chatter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.