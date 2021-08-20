The Apollo High School boys soccer team is getting it done with defense in the early stages of the 2021 season.
Receiving superb defensive play throughout, the Eagles scored a goal in each half to shut out host and 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic on Thursday night at Catholic High’s Independence Field.
Apollo is now 3-0 with a pair of district wins in the bag and is yet to be scored on.
“We are rock-solid on defense,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “Teams are going to have to earn the goals they score against us this season. I thought our midfielders did a good job of seeing passes and disrupting their offense a little bit — everyone was solid on the defensive side.
“We’ve got way more offense in us and our combinations were much more effective in the second half, we just need to do a better job of finishing — we’ll get there.”
Apollo got the only goal it would need in the 30th minute when senior Houston Collins scored from the left wing to provide the Eagles a 1-0 advantage they would hold through intermission.
Catholic remained in contention throughout most of the second half, before Apollo senior Harrison Bowman was fouled in the box in the 73rd minute. The senior calmly scored on the ensuing penalty kick to give the Eagles all the insurance they would.
“Going in, we felt like it was going to be a close game and that’s the way it materialized,” Owensboro Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “Our energy was really good, as usual, and I thought we played really well, particularly in the second half.
“(Apollo is) a good side and they also played very well.”
Apollo outshot Catholic by an 11-5 margin. Aces junior goalkeeper Parker Jones made four saves, as did Eagles junior keeper Steven Teran.
Poirier believes Apollo’s strong finish last season, which included a stirring run to the 3rd Region Tournament championship game, has carried over this fall.
“I think that’s helped us,” Poirier said. “Last year’s experience helped us find out we’re a good team that can play, but we still have a long way to go.
“This season, our on-field communication is better than it’s been in the last eight or nine years, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
Apollo returns to action on Saturday at South Warren, and Catholic (0-2-1) is back on the pitch Monday when it plays host to Hopkins County Central.
