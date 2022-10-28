HENDERSON — Considering how good the two offenses were for Owensboro High School and Henderson County, some thought their matchup to close the high school football regular season would produce touchdown after touchdown.
Instead, it was a 14-8 rough and tumble OHS win on a very tough visitors’ field Friday night.
Owensboro stopped two Henderson County drives in the third quarter with interceptions by Kenyata Carbon in the end zone, and Ethan Pendleton when HC was at the OHS 6.
A third interception by Deion Winstead allowed OHS to keep the ball with 2:17 left until there were 42 seconds left, and the clock ran out on HC’s final possession.
A goal line stand by OHS early in the fourth quarter stopped what looked like a sure Henderson County scoring drive at the Devils 2 with a bad center snap on fourth down.
“We needed tonight, we needed to have to battle, we needed to have to overcome some things,” a happy OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “There was a period in the second and third quarter where it felt like we couldn’t buy a third down. The defense had to rise to the occasion again and again.”
Winstead came up big when he stretched full out to make the last interception OHS would need.
“We get lined up and do our job,” Winstead said. “I saw that ball I knew if I didn’t dive I wouldn’t make it, so I had to make a play on the ball and dive.”
The sophomore defensive back, along with several younger players, have improved over the course of the season.
“This young man has been getting the reps he needed to get, to get to where he needed to be, to make the plays we needed him to make,” Fallin said of Winstead. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys who were learning at the beginning of the year and now they’re playing well. That only comes with experience, and sometimes it comes with taking your lumps.”
Getting Jeremiah Goodwin and Kanye Johnson healthy and back on the field has been important also.
OHS finished the regular season 8-2 and it got a move up in the RPI heading into the Class 5-A KHSAA state football playoffs. OHS was 11th in the RPI but rose two spots to ninth with the win over Henderson.
“It’s no secret when we’re within our district we have a lot of non-competitive games,” Fallin said. “We needed to have to fight, dig, play a 4-quarter ballgame. Henderson is really, really good. We knew it was going to be a war. Ten years ago if you lose this game close, it’s no big deal, but now because of the RPI you’ve got to win. For us to come beat a 6-A team that’s 8-1 coming in, has a good schedule, should give us a nice boost in RPI, which is critical.”
OHS opens the 5-A playoffs at home next Thursday against Christian County. After the first two rounds of the playoffs, RPI ranking will be used to set home teams throughout the rest of the playoffs.
“Everybody plays better at home, we think we’re particularly good at Rash, we want to be at home as long as we can,” Fallin said.
OHS jumped on top 7-0 when quarterback Kasey Boone hit Ethan Pendleton with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Henderson County got on the board with a 1-yard run by Jordan Wright and a 2-point conversion pass from Max Thompson to Turner Mattingly with 7:32 left before halftime.
That’s the way the score stayed until the fourth quarter, when OHS started on its own 6 after its goal line stand against HC. Carbon caught a 30-yard pass four plays before he also scored on a 1-yard run with 8:11 left in the game.
OHS finished with 58 rushing yards and Boone hit 8-of-22 passes for 125 yards with two interceptions.
Henderson County had 108 yards on the ground and quarterback Trajdon Davis was 9-of-19 passing for 106 yards with three interceptions. HC had 214 yards in total offense compared to 183 for OHS.
Henderson County will host Barren County in the first round of the 6-A playoffs next Friday.
OWENSBORO 7 0 0 7 — 14
HENDERSON COUNTY 0 8 0 0 — 8
O-Pendleton 23 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
HC-Wright 1 run (Mattingly pass from Thompson)
O-Carbon 1 run (Lanz kick)
