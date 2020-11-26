Defensive linemen
Blake Henry
Daviess County, 6-3, 235, sr.
Henry’s versatility paid dividends for the Panthers this season as he finished with 45 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Blake is a three-year starter for the Panthers on both sides of the ball,” said DC coach Matt Brannon. “Blake never came off the field and has been an impact player for the Panthers since his sophomore year. He was the leader of the defensive line and could play at any position along the defensive line.”
Sahvon Hines
Owensboro, 6-0, 255, So.
Hines finished second on the Red Devils with 52 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack, as a sophomore. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. “He plays with an incredible motor and heart, he gives everything he has on every snap,” coach OHS Jay Fallin said. “He is very difficult to solo block and demands a double team on most every play. Sahvon’s constant hustle allows him to make plays down the line of scrimmage that many interior d-linemen can’t make.”
Finley Munsey
Owensboro Catholic, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Munsey was one of the Aces’ top defenders this season, totaling 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks. He also recovered one fumble and was crucial to the Aces’ run defense.“Finley is having a fantastic senior season,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He has played an integral role in our success on defense this season. He is very athletic for his position and has been a challenge for our opponents to consistently block.”
Logan Weedman
Apollo, 6-6, 280, Sr.
Weedman stood out upfront for the Apollo defense, finishing with 24 tackles and one fumble recovery, while also putting his teammates in a position to be successful. Playing both sides of the ball gave Weedman the necessary perspective to be productive on offense and defense. “He made our linebackers very good this year, taking on double and sometimes triple teams,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “Outstanding player who offenses had to game plan for.”
Linebackers
Chris Boarman
Owensboro Catholic, 5-11, 200, Sr.
Boarman paced the Aces’ defense this season, racking up a team-best 103 tackles. He finished with 14 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks, in addition to one forced fumble. Boarman finished third in total tackles in Class 2-A state-wide. “Chris is the best line-backer I’ve coached in my 17 years of coaching,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said.”He has great instincts. He has been a coach’s dream and great leader.”
Luke Garrison
Hancock County, 5-10, 176, Sr.
Garrison was an integral piece to the Hornets’ success, finishing with 84 tackles, including nine for loss, two sacks and one interception in six games. “He has been one of the most consistent players I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” said coach Bobby Eubanks. “He has never missed a start in the four years he’s been with us and has been one of the top tacklers on the team each of those years. His leadership and work ethic have been second to none.”
Austin Gough
Owensboro, 6-0, 209, Sr.
With a team-high 79 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, Gough is considered the “heart and soul” of Owensboro’s defense and knows opponents’ game plans inside and out, said coach Jay Fallin. “Austin possesses all the tools a great linebacker must have: size, speed, athleticism, toughness and a nose for the ball,” Fallin added. “When the whistle blows, it is very rare for Austin to not be in on the tackle.”
Andrew Munster
McLean County, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Though the Cougars were limited to only four games, Munster still found a way to accumulate 60 tackles, 3.5 stops for loss and one fumble recovery. “Andrew is a hard working player; he has a tremendous ability to find the ball and arrive to it in a foul mood,” said McLean County coach Zach Wagner. “He has a great motor and is full go on every single down, playing through to the echo of the whistle on every single snap.”
Defensive backs
Darian Clay
Hancock County, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Clay’s athleticism allowed him to fly all over the field this season, amassing 44 tackles, three for a loss and one interception. “He is the best pure athlete that I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” said coach Bobby Eubanks. “His natural football instincts are second to none. He has taken on a leadership role and has been great for us this year. He’s hands down one of the best players in the state.”
Ben Flaherty
Owensboro, 6-1, 144, Sr.
Flaherty was a key part of Owensboro’s shutdown defense, finishing with 20 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. “Without question, the most versatile player I have ever coached,” said OHS coach Jay Fallin. “When we need someone to do something on offense, defense or special teams, we know we can count on Ben to get it done. I tell the team every week, the best ability is reliability, and I cannot imagine someone being more reliable than Ben.”
Javius Taylor
Owensboro, 5-5, 134, Jr.
Taylor was a lockdown defender for OHS with 13 tackles, including one for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. “ ‘Byrd’ is a fast, tough, strong cover-corner who loves the competition of one-on-one coverage,” coach Jay Fallin said. “He would have more interceptions, but opposing QBs don’t throw the ball to his side of the field often, and for good reason. In addition to his coverage talent, he’s equally good in run support and as an open-field tackler on defense and special teams.”
