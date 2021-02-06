Jai Lucas is in his first year as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky. He wasn’t sure what to expect when delayed preparations got going for this COVID-19 basketball season.
He had plenty of company with five freshmen and a couple of transfers coming in to a UK program that lost nearly all of its scoring, rebounding and experience in the exodus after the 2020 season was halted abruptly in March.
Without all the preparation time, bonding time, that happens over the summer and early fall, Lucas thought some of that would happen naturally as practices and games began.
“This is some of the stuff that you need to have successful teams especially when you’re young and you have 10 new guys,” Lucas said Friday. “There’s certain things that have to happen. If you look at a lot of the rankings and those top-five, top-10 teams like Baylor, Gonzaga, I mean, those are old teams. Even Texas, who I had before, those are old teams. So, it benefits them because they’ve been in the program for three or four years seeing stuff that they understand and been through that they don’t have to experience. Now, we have 10 new guys at a new place with a new coach. They’re experiencing things in the season that should have been done in September.
Instead, it is early February and Kentucky is trying to dig out of a 5-11 hole, 4-5 in the SEC. The incline won’t get easier on Saturday when No. 11 Tennessee rolls into Rupp Arena.
UK is having problems in several areas, namely scoring late in games and overall guard play.
Not having Terrence Clarke because of a leg injury for more than a month has taken away an individual who could’ve been a go-to scorer. Both Clarke and BJ Boston were thought to have that potential when the season started.
“It’s something that is always a security blanket,” Lucas said. “When you can go to somebody and you can throw them the ball or kind of spread the floor and let them drive, create, get fouled. The last four minutes of the game, that’s when it’s the biggest.”
UK has been experimenting with Olivier Sarr, Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr., trying to see if they can get going with playing being run for them to get shots.
UK has also found itself trying to balance offense-defense situations with switching personnel over the last four or five minutes of games.
The Wildcats are currently ranked 14th in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ratings and has held six of the last seven opponents to less than 40% shooting.
UK is second in the country in blocked shots (6.3 per game) and Isaiah Jackson is sixth in the country at 3 blocks a game.
Tennessee is 12-4, 5-4 in the SEC, and has gone 2-3 over its last five games. Tennessee is No. 13 in the latest NET rankings and has four wins over teams in the Top 30.
UT’s defense has been stellar most of this season.
Tennessee ranks sixth in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing just 58.9 points per game.
According to KenPom, the Vols lead the NCAA in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 86.0 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.
The Vols are forcing 16.1 turnovers per game while converting those turnovers into 17.3 points per game.
Yves Pons is considered one of the best defensive players in the country as a 6-foot-6 senior.
