ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis.
Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.
The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
DeJong, playing his sixth game since being recalled from Triple-A, doubled to right against All-Star Clay Holmes (5-3) to score both runners.
Andre Pallente (5-4) threw four scoreless innings in relief. He gave up three hits with two strikeouts.
Ryan Helsley earned his 10th save by pitching the ninth. He retired Carpenter on a groundout to end the game on a close play at first.
The Cardinals, who had just four hits in the game, have won five straight. St. Louis extended its home winning streak to six games.
BREWERS 5, REDS 1
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and Milwaukee shook out of its post-trade deadline funk with a win over Cincinnati.
NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday.
ASTROS 9, GUARDIANS 3
CLEVELAND — Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, to lead Houston past Cleveland.
Mancini, acquired from Baltimore on Monday, hit a solo homer in the second and capped the Astros’ five-run third against Hunter Gaddis (0-1) with a blast that cleared the 19-foot wall in left field. He has homered three times in four games with Houston.
BRAVES 9, METS 6
NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as Atlanta rebounded quickly in its NL East showdown with New York.
Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate as the Braves avoided their first three-game skid of the year.
PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 2
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson retired his first 18 batters and pitched one-run ball over eight innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 34th homer and Philadelphia beat Washington.
Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall also homered for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since they were 37-27 on June 8, 2019.
RAYS 5, TIGERS 3
DETROIT — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat Detroit.
Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game.
WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking homer and Chicago beat Texas.
Cease (12-4), the AL pitcher of the month for both June and July, gave up a run and two hits to lower his ERA to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start.
CUBS 2, MARLINS 1
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Chicago past Miami.
The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer.
TWINS 6, BLUE JAYS 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins the win over Toronto.
ORIOLES 1, PIRATES 0
BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Félix Bautista held on through a dicey ninth to lift Baltimore past Pittsburgh.
Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
LOS ANGELES — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said.
Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas. Tatis has been sidelined since having surgery in mid-March on his fractured left wrist, reportedly suffered in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.
Although there’s no timetable for his return, starting the rehab assignment is a big step for Tatis and the Padres.
“He didn’t have a spring and hasn’t played in the field yet, so we’ll monitor as we go along,” Melvin said.
When Tatis returns, he’ll be in a new-look lineup with newly acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury, all obtained before Tuesday’s trade deadline. San Diego also landed All-Star closer Josh Hader.
Tatis was an All-Star in 2021 and finished third in voting for NL MVP. He batted .282 with an NL-leading 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.
