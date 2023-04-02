Brandon Dennis has thoroughly enjoyed his return to the dugout as head coach of the Apollo High School baseball team.
“I have had the best time getting back into coaching here at Apollo,” Dennis said. “I knew what an honor it would be to have the opportunity to come back home, to get to pour back into the rich tradition that had been established here, but I did not know what an outstanding group of young men I would have the opportunity to coach. On top of that, I am blessed to work with an unbelievable group of coaches and to have incredible administrative support from the top down. I truly could not ask for anything more from this experience so far.”
Dennis had been head coach at Daviess County High School for 11 years through the 2019 season, then took a break to spend more time with his family.
He knew it was time to return to coaching when the Apollo job came open last spring. Apollo finished 20-14 and played in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament. Mason Head stepped down to work in Apollo’s administration.
The Eagles are 6-2 so far this season, and will be playing in a Spring Break JV/Varsity tournament at McCracken County next week.
“The smoothest part of this new role has been in having the opportunity to take over a program in which so much groundwork had been laid by the previous coaching staff,” Dennis said. “Our staff was able to hit the ground running, which has been a huge benefit for us.”
Trying to figure out the best way to utilize the talent on Apollo’s roster might be the biggest thing Dennis has had to get back in tune with his return to coaching.
“The biggest challenge for me has been getting up to speed on how to best utilize the talents of each individual player,” Dennis said. “In fact, I have to take full responsibility for any of our possible shortcomings so far because I am still figuring out the best way to put the puzzle pieces together. We have so many talented players in our program, and I am working daily to put our guys in the best position to be successful.”
Will Strode is leading the Eagles with a .444 batting average and six RBIs to go with two home runs. Charles Schneider is hitting .400 and has one home run. Easton Blandford is hitting .353 with five RBIs and the fourth home run Apollo has hit the season.
Noah Cook has pitched 14 innings and recorded 29 strikeouts for the Eagles. Strode has struck out 11 in 10 innings.
Apollo had a low point this week with a 16-2 loss to Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District opener for both teams on Tuesday. Apollo came back the next night and won at Castle (Ind.) 8-5, scoring four runs in the sixth inning. Apollo got eight hits and Strode had nine strikeouts in five innings with a home run at the plate, all which helped offset five errors.
“I am extremely proud of how our guys responded,” Dennis said. “Our message to the guys after Tuesday night’s game was that while the end result was embarrassing, that game was just like any other game we will play. It didn’t count for any more than any other game because of the final score.
“The only real value of regular season games, win or lose, is to learn what you can learn, get better because of the experience, and do it all over again in preparation for the 9th District tournament opener. That is our focus as a team. To go face Castle, one of the toughest teams on our schedule, the very next night was exactly what we needed as a team. It gave us an opportunity to make some adjustments and jump right back into the fire.”
