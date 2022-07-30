Brandon Dennis wanted to get back into baseball coaching, but there was only one place he would really consider.
“I realized there were some opportunities to get back in, I talked to my wife about it, and I realized there was about one job in the state of Kentucky that I would consider to get back in and it was this one,” Dennis said.
That one job was at Apollo High School. Mason Head resigned after Apollo finished its baseball season in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament. Head moved into administration at Apollo.
Dennis had been a long-time coach at Daviess County before leaving that job after the 2019 season. He had been head coach there for 11 years and rang up a 204-160 record. DC won two 3rd Region championships with Dennis as head coach.
“When I got out there comes a point for every dad with young children, you start to wonder if you’re being selfish with your time. I spent some time away, didn’t take long for everybody to be talking about coaching baseball again,” Dennis said.
Dennis played baseball at Apollo, and he considered it an honor to be able to go back and coach the program that Bob Mantooth built over three decades.
“It’s unreal, the first call I made that morning after learning I had been selected was to coach Mantooth,” Dennis said.
“If you could’ve told the 18-year-old me that I was going to be brave enough to follow Coach Mantooth and Coach Head, it is the coolest feeling. There are several fathers in the program now and they have second generation players after Mantooth. I’ve been talking to some of them, every one is connected to him and Apollo baseball in some way. It feels like the biggest responsibility, continuing to build on the tradition that’s been established.”
This will definitely be a family thing with Dennis, wife Amber and his kids.
“We got the keys and have been doing some work over there,” Brandon Dennis said. “They love it already.”
Dennis is 43 and has a roster with some young talent coming back.
“We’re extremely excited about the guys coming back,” Dennis said. “It’s an exciting time to have this opportunity.”
