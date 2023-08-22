Massive Kentucky nose tackle Deone Walker has become a problem for UK head coach Mark Stoops.
So much so, Stoops was forced to throw Walker out of practice ... for disrupting the Wildcats’ offense during an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.
“There’s big Deone over there. ‘Huh, Deone, I had to throw you out of the scrimmage today so we could get a play off,’ ” Stoops said. “So, yeah, he’s been a force. He’s hard to deal with.”
Named a consensus Freshman All-American last season, the 6-foot-6, 350-pound behemoth has already been named to the preseason watch lists for both the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophies and the Lott IMPACT Trophy as well as a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection.
A native of Detroit, Walker finished last season with 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America Team and named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 28 for his role in UK’s 26-13 win over Louisville.
Walker was voted Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press as a true freshman, joining Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss and Harold Perkins of Louisiana State as the only three freshmen selected and becoming the first UK freshman named to the AP All-SEC team since Austin MacGinnis was named to the First Team in 2014.
Perhaps the biggest x-factor for Kentucky this season is the improvement of its offensive line, which ranked 127th nationally in sacks allowed last season. But it’s hard to get better when someone like Walker is constantly in your backfield.
This offseason, the Wildcats re-built the Big Blue Wall with offensive line transfers Marques Cox (Northern Illinois), Tanner Bowles (Alabama), Courtland Ford (USC), Ben Christman (Ohio State) and Dylan Ray (West Virginia).
“Better,” Stoops said of the offensive line. “Needed to be better, obviously. We addressed that right away. We are better. We’re more consistent.
“We’re able to have the balance we’re looking for. The protection has been better. Again, not perfect. Need to shore up a few things still but getting better.”
Although he didn’t single out the offensive line, Stoops said there have still been some issues with the offense throughout fall camp.
“There’s still been some pre-snap things and we just got to be as perfect as we can,” Stoops said. “Turnovers and ball security has been relatively good but there’s still some pre-snap penalties and things of that nature that we just got to be cleaner and not beat ourselves, even on special teams. A lot of areas in there that we have to clean up.”
Kentucky kicks off the 2023 season vs. Ball State at 11 a.m. CST, Sept. 2 on the SEC Network.
