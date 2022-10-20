OWESPTS-10-20-22 WKU MEDIA DAY

Western Kentucky University men’s basketball players Jamarion Sharp, left, and Jairus Hamilton speak with the media during the Hilltoppers’ Media Day Wednesday at E.A Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.

 Submitted photo

BOWLING GREEN — In every observable way, the 2022-23 Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team appears to be talented, experienced and, perhaps most importantly of all, deep.

Grand Canyon deep.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.