BOWLING GREEN — In every observable way, the 2022-23 Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team appears to be talented, experienced and, perhaps most importantly of all, deep.
Grand Canyon deep.
Pacific Ocean deep.
Dig-your-way-to-China deep.
This was the perpetual mantra at the Hilltoppers’ annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena, where seventh-year head coach Rick Stansbury will put his most complete WKU team to date on display.
“Competition brings out the best and worst in you, and if you’re not at your best there are other guys who are going to be ready to step in and play,” said Stansbury, who will be hoping to lead the Tops to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade. “Two things every athlete have control of are their effort and their attitude.
“For us, things are going very well overall because we’re getting great effort and great attitude every day from these guys. We have a lot of depth and we have high-character guys, and those are good things to have.
“I’ve got eight or nine guys who could start on any night. What we’re looking for right now is chemistry, rhythm, and combining the experience of our veterans with the inexperience of our young guys — seeing how guys will accept different kinds of roles this season.”
Jamarion Sharp, WKU’s daunting 7-foot-5 senior center who led the nation in blocked shots and was selected Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year last season, hinted that the upcoming season could be a special one for the Hilltoppers and their fan base.
“We have a really good team, we really do,” said Sharp, a junior who entered the NCAA transfer portal before deciding to remain a Hilltopper. “This is going to be a really, really fun team to be a part of, and we’re excited about getting things going — we already have very good team chemistry.”
Last season, Sharp averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.
“This is where I want to be,” Sharp said. “This is where I need to be, and this is home to me.”
Another player who entered the transfer portal before deciding to stay at WKU is 6-8 senior forward Jairus Hamilton (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), who believes the Hilltoppers’ versatility is as important as their depth.
“We have a lot of outstanding athletes who are versatile and can play a lot of positions on the floor,” Hamilton said. “This is a very good team and we’ve got a lot of guys competing and getting better every day. It’s early, and we still have players who are finding out their roles, but we just want to do what we can do to win.”
One player who hopes to play a bigger role than he did at his former school is Dontaie Allen, a pure-shooting 6-6 junior swingman who transferred from Kentucky. There, his role was limited, but at WKU he will be looking to flourish and reach his full potential.
“It’s been a great transition for me,” Allen said. “I love the city of Bowling Green, love the school, the coaches, my teammates. Western was one of my first offers coming out of high school (Pendleton County), and then when I entered the portal Western popped up again for me — I feel like I made a really good decision coming here.”
As does 6-8 Emmanuel Akot, who formerly played point guard at Boise State.
“For me, it’s great being a Hilltopper — this is the best fit for me,” said Akot, who originally committed to Memphis before choosing WKU. “We have a very solid group, a mature group, and it’s fun to play the game with these guys.
“I feel like I can contribute in a number of ways, can do a little bit of everything to help our team have success.”
Running the show again for the Tops will be 6-1 junior point guard Dayvion McKnight, who last season led the team in scoring (16.2 ppg), assists (5.5 apg) and minutes played (36.3 mpg), a figure that should drop a bit considering the team’s long roster — a factor he believes will particularly help the team’s defense.
“We have awesome depth and where that is really going to help us out is at the defensive end,” McKnight said. “We can always have fresh guys out there applying half-court or full-court pressure, and that makes a big difference.
“I’ve seen enough to know that everyone on this team cares about only one thing, and that’s winning.”
Something the depth-laden Hilltoppers plan to do plenty of in what they hope will be a breakthrough season.
