Sekou Kalle scored 18 points and Keith Robinson added 16 as Louisville DeSales defeated Owensboro Catholic 57-46 in a boys’ high school basketball game played Saturday at Central Hardin High School in Cecilia.
It marks the first loss of the 2021 season for the Aces, who opened the campaign with seven consecutive victories.
The Colts (4-3) also got 13 points from Devin Perry.
Leading the way for Catholic were Gray Weaver, who scored 13 points, and Parker Gray, who added 10.
OC 10-11-14-11 — 46
LD 7-18-20-12 — 57
Owensboro Catholic (46) — Weaver 13, Gray 10, Griffith 7, Webb 6, Mundy 4, Johnson 3, Barber 2, Scales 1.
Louisville DeSales (57) — Kalle 18, Robinson 16, Perry 13, Bischoff 5, Monks 5.
GIRLSMARSHALL COUNTY 66, OHIO COUNTY 41 — Cayson Conner poured in 25 points to lift the visiting Lady Marshals to victory in Hartford.
Marshall County (6-1) also got 16 points from Sophie Galloway and 11 points from Presley Jesik.
Ohio County (3-2) was led by Rain Embry’s 13 points. Kelsey Kennedy added 12.
MC 18-18-17-13 — 66
OHIO COUNTY 9-12-10-10 — 41
Marshall County (66) — Conner 25, Galloway 16, Jezik 11, Driver 7, Pea 5, Teague 2.
Ohio County (41) — Embry 13, K. Kennedy 12, Bullock 7, Smith 4, Vanover 3, Gaddis 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 66, OWENSBORO 27 — The Lady Colonels bolted to a 26-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a runaway victory over the visiting Lady Devils.
Graci Risley led Henderson County (3-1) with 16 points, and teammates Kyra Dixon and Jarie Thomas added 12 points each.
Owensboro (3-4) was led by Lyric Lawrence, who scored 10 points.
OHS 5-6-7-9 — 27
HC2 6-17-12-11 — 66
Owensboro (27) — Lawrence 10, Pappas 8, Williams 2, Phillips 2, Gibson 2, Sowders 2, Hughes 1.
Henderson County (66) — Risley 16, Dixon 12, Thomas 12, Wurth 10, K. Kemp 6, Mullins 4, Toombs 2, A. Kemp 2, Veal 2.
