Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic won well-contested KHSAA football playoff games on Friday night, putting both the Red Devils and the Aces in position to capture Region 1 championships this Friday.
In Class 5-A, undefeated Owensboro (10-0) will play host to undefeated Fairdale (7-0) at Rash Stadium, while in 2-A Owensboro Catholic (7-3) will make the trek to deep western Kentucky to battle longtime nemesis Murray (7-3).
The Red Devils are coming off a 28-21 second-round conquest of visiting Graves County, which stayed in the game due in part to four OHS turnovers.
“We had two red-zone fumbles in the first half and two of Graves’ three scores were off our turnovers,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “Obviously, we have to take better care of the football as we move forward in the playoffs.
“All in all, we didn’t play our best, but in the second half we finished about as well as we possibly could, offensively. Gavin Wimsatt had it going with Treyvon Tinsley through the air, and Ethan Avery had a big night for us.”
Fairdale advanced with a 28-7 home conquest of Bullitt Central. The Bulldogs feature one of the stingiest defensive units in 5-A, having surrendered only 89 points all season (12.7 per game).
“They’re an athletic team and they’re well-coached,” Fallin said of Fairdale. “They’ve got athletes all over the field.”
Fairdale at OHS is a rematch of last year’s regional championship game won by the Red Devils, 41-6.
With a victory, Owensboro — which features the top RPI in 5-A (.660) — would likely play host to Frederick Douglas in the semifinal round. Last fall, the Devils were eliminated at Frederick Douglas in the semifinals.
Owensboro Catholic, meanwhile, advanced to the 2-A regional title game with a scintillating 27-26 victory over longtime rival Hancock County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
“I’m proud of how we came together and hung in there when adversity hit,” said Aces head coach Jason Morris, whose squad avenged a 30-29 loss at Hancock County during the regular season. “I was really proud of our offensive line — we showed major improvement since the last time we played Hancock.
“Also, (quarterback) Braden Mundy showed how well he’s settling into his new position and he played well for us all night long — it was just a great team victory for our program.”
Murray moved on with a thrilling 28-21 triple-overtime victory at perennial state power Mayfield. After starting 2-2, the Tigers have won five of their last six games — the lone loss in that stretch being 21-20 to visiting Mayfield on Oct. 23.
“Murray has been a thorn in Catholic’s side in the playoffs for the past 10 years or so,” Morris said. “They feature a run-based single-wing offense and we’ll have to play a good, clean game to win. Murray plays hard and they have good skill players who run behind talented, physical lineman.”
Should the Aces prevail on Friday, they would likely play at Lexington Christian Academy in the semifinal round. LCA has far and away the best RPI in Class 2-A (.743).
