Like many running backs in the storied history of Owensboro High School football, Tramel Barksdale has had to wait his turn to break into the lineup and be a productive player for the Red Devils.
Now a senior, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Barksdale has stepped into a starring role with relish.
Through five games — four of them OHS victories — Barksdale has carried the ball 58 times for a team-best 438 yards (7.6 ypc), rushing for four touchdowns. He also has four pass receptions for 40 yards and two TDs.
“I credit the O-line — those guys have done a a great job creating running lanes for me,” Barskdale said. “I’m just trying to be a leader for this team, making sure everything goes as planned.
“I always believed, once I got the chance, I could get the job done for this team.”
And, playing football for the Red Devils has been a goal for Barksdale for as long as he can remember.
“I had relatives playing here, and even when I was in elementary school I was always here for Friday night games,” Barsdale recalled. “Growing up, one of my dreams was to play football for Owensboro High School, and it’s a great feeling to be realizing one of my dreams.”
Barksdale’s combination of power and speed makes him difficult to bring down.
“One of my mottos is to never let one player tackle me — it’s got to be two or more to get me on the ground,” Barksdale said. “I always try to get to the first down sticks or get more yardage every time I touch the ball — keep the drive alive or get to the end zone.
“It starts in practice, and I practice how I play. When it’s time to go, I go 100% all the time — the goal is to our team better in whatever I do.”
Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin has been impressed with the progress of Barksdale, who also sees action at defensive end.
“Tramel has emerged as a running back this year, and he’s done a nice job carrying the ball,” Fallin said. “He’s been very committed this year, and he’s got very good vision — he’s usually going to find the lane created by the offensive line.
“Tramel understands his role in the offense, his blocking has improved, and he runs good (pass) routes out of the backfield. He’s a tough, physical young man.
“We always knew he had the talent to be a quality running back. He’s earned this opportunity, and he’s doing a great job with it — he has seized the opportunity.”
Barksdale likes Owensboro’s personnel and believes more success awaits the Red Devils during the second half of the regular season, and beyond.
“The key for us to have success is to always remain committed to getting better every day,” Barksdale said. “If we keep learning and keep working, I believe we’ll be in a good spot as a football team at the end of the season.”
