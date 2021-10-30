Owensboro High School needed some time to make defensive adjustments against Henderson County on Friday night.
The Red Devils had running back Tramel Barksdale to keep Henderson County’s defense trying to figure out how to tackle him.
It took some time, but the Red Devils got a running clock going in a 55-18 win at Rash Stadium.
OHS, No. 3 in Class 5-A, finished the regular season 9-1 and will host Grayson County next Thursday in the first round of the KHSAA State Football Finals.
Barksdale, a 6-foot, 214-pound senior, had 174 yards and two touchdowns on 15 pounding carries. The Red Devils finished with 302 rushing yards.
“I can’t say enough about the offensive line and Tramel in the second half,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “A couple of times I’m over on the sideline yelling at him to go down and he gets loose and gains 15 yards. He’s really strong, really elusive, hard to tackle, he’s got great vision, maybe the best thing he did all night, when he got loose on an incredible run and I thought (Henderson) 33 was going to rip the ball, but his ball security was good.
“His own (running style) is unique. I’ve never seen somebody be wrapped up at the line of scrimmage and wiggle his way out of there the way he does, just a bunch of incredible runs.”
One of those was a 37-yard touchdown run where Barksdale bounced off tacklers, kept churning, and stiff armed another tackler to push OHS to a 34-18 lead over Henderson County with 8:50 left in the 3rd.
Quarterback Kasey Boone hit 10-of-15 passes for 174 passing yards and four touchdowns, two to Eli Early. Boone ended the scoring with a 25-yard TD run.
OHS put together 476 yards in total offense on 44 plays.
“Offensively I think it was our best overall performance,” Fallin said. “We got the ball back with 30 seconds left on a short field before halftime, and I felt like Kenyatta (Carbon) could get us across midfield, we could get a look at the play we used. Kasey couldn’t have thrown it better and Eli made a great catch too. That was huge going into the half.”
That was OHS working the 31.6 second drill perfectly, and Boone ripped a pass for 37 yards to Early in end zone for 27-12 lead 3.9 seconds before halftime.
Boone threaded a pass through traffic for a 20-yard touchdown to Ethan Pendleton for a 20-6 OHS lead.
The junior quarterback put up an early display of what kind of night he might have when he hit Khalil Rogers in the flat and Rogers took off for a 62-yard pass-run touchdown play 13 seconds into the game.
Maurice Moorman worked from one side of the field to the other on a 60-yard punt return for a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter.
OHS struggled against Henderson County’s split back veer look, which the Colonels had shown only a handful of times this season.
“If you’re not ready for it you’re going to look like we did on defense in the first half,” Fallin said. “We’re standing around doing this, and Jaheim is running across the goal line. It was giving us fits.
“We knew we were going to have to get to halftime so we could draw it for kids. Option football is assignment football, and everybody has got an important assignment every play.”
Williams scored three touchdowns and had over 100 yards rushing. Jordan Wright finished with over 150 yards on the ground for Henderson County, which put up 379 yards in total offense.
“We thought we would be in good shape defending them, and we might struggle to move the ball because they’re really good on the defensive line,” Fallin said. “It ended up being the opposite, they moved the ball on us, but we kind of moved the ball at will.”
Henderson County finished the regular season 6-4 and will visit Apollo in the first round of the Class 6-A football playoffs next Friday.
HENDERSON COUNTY 0 12 6 0 — 18
OWENSBORO 13 14 14 14 — 55
O-Rogers 62 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Moorman 59 punt return (kick failed)
H-Williams 36 run (kick failed)
O-Pendleton 20 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
H-Williams 1 run (kick failed)
O-Early 37 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
H-Williams 28 run (run failed)
O-Barksdale 37 run (Lanz kick)
O-Early 11 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Boone 25 run (Lanz kick)
