Owensboro High School football head coach Jay Fallin knows his team’s opponent, Henderson County, will be ready and then some when the Red Devils venture over to Colonel Stadium on Friday night for their 2022 regular-season finale.
The stage is set, as Henderson County enters 8-1 and ranked No. 3 in KHSAA Class 6-A, while Owensboro rolls in 7-2 and No. 9 in Class 5-A.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’re hungry for a win against us because they haven’t won in the series since 2014,” Fallin said, in reference to the Red Devils’ six-game winning streak versus the Colonels. “Of course, before that, they beat us five times in a row (between 2010-14), so it’s been kind of streaky in recent seasons.
“It’s one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Kentucky, and, traditionally speaking, it’s been one of the best through the years.”
Both teams appear to be in peak form. Henderson County has won six games in succession and hasn’t lost since Sept. 9, when it fell 31-17 at Boyle County. Owensboro, meanwhile, has won five straight games; it’s last loss a 21-17 decision to Owensboro Catholic, also on Sept. 9.
“They’re a very good team,” Fallin said of the Colonels, who lost to OHS 55-18 last fall at Rash Stadium. “It’s almost the exact same personnel they had last season, but they’re a year older, a year more mature, and this makes a big difference. Now, they’re a seasoned team playing with great confidence every time they step on the field.”
Henderson County features one of the most dynamic backfields in western Kentucky, led by quarterback Trajdon Davis, who has passed for 874 yards and 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Davis also has rushed for 640 yards and 11 TDs.
“(Davis) has made tremendous strides for them each week,” Fallin said. “At the start of the season he was almost exclusively a runner, but his passing has improved as the season has progressed, and they ask more of him now.”
Other breakaway threats include Jordan Wright (957 yards rushing, 12 TDs) and Jaheim Williams (694 yards rushing, 12 TDs), who also has four receiving touchdowns and has returned two punts for scores.
“Jaheim is lightning-fast,” Fallin said. “We need to keep him in front of us at all times.”
The Colonels’ top receiver is Jackson Pendergraft, who has 12 receptions for 250 yards and four scores.
Saadiq Clements leads the Henderson County defense with 39 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback sacks.
“Both teams have strong offensive and defensive lines, and the war up front will go a long way toward determining the winner of this game,” Fallin said. “Which team can execute, maintain its concentration, avoid big penalties — especially down the stretch.”
OHS, which outscored its five district foes in Class 5-A by a 296-22 margin, is led by senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who has rushed for 1,083 yards on only 106 attempts and has scored 20 touchdowns. Running mate Deion Winstead, an emerging sophomore, has zipped for 332 yards on only 25 carries, with eight TDs.
The Red Devils are directed by senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has hit on 75-of-109 passes for 1,029 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
The top receiving threat is Khalil Rogers, who has 22 receptions for 264 yards and six TDs.
Owensboro’s daunting defensive unit features battle-tested seniors such as Zach Clark, Xander Early, Sahvon Hines and Jeremiah Goodwin — Clark and Early pacing the team with 43 total tackles each.
“We’re healthy and ready to go,” Fallin said. “We need to clean up some sloppy penalties we made last week (at Grayson County), make a play or two of our own on special teams and otherwise just play solid, fundamental football.
“(Colonel Stadium) is a natural surface and can be a tough place to play, especially when they’re having a big season, and that’s certainly the case this year. We’re expecting a big crowd and a great four-quarter high school football game.”
