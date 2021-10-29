After a one-yer hiatus, one of Kentucky’s oldest and most intense high school football rivalries will be renewed on Friday night when the red-hot Owensboro Red Devils play host to Henderson County.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at historic Rash Stadium.
“This is one of the oldest rivalries in the state, and the game means a lot to both programs and their fans,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, whose team brings an eight-game winning streak into the contest. “We’ve won five straight in the series, and before that they won five straight.
“There’s no question we’re going to get their best shot. They’re probably as good as any team we’ve played up front, both offensively and defensively.
“They’ll come in here hungry for a win, and we need to be prepared for a four-quarter battle.”
Henderson County (6-3) has been plagued by key injuries throughout the season, but one of their best talents, junior running back-cornerback Jaheim Williams, returned to the lineup in full force last Friday night, rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Colonels’ 43-19 conquest of visiting McCracken County.
“He’s definitely a key factor for them, both at running back and cornerback,” Fallin said. “Having him healthy makes a huge difference for their football team on both sides of the ball.
“This may be the healthiest they’ve been all season, and they’ve gotten progressively better over the last three weeks against Apollo, Daviess County and McCracken County — they’re coming into this game playing very good football.”
Henderson County also features a seasoned quarterback in senior Seth Goben, who completed 9-of-16 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns last week.
The Red Devils (8-1) are coming off a 58-7 rout of visiting Grayson County — a game that included touchdowns scored in a variety of ways, including defense and special teams.
Owensboro’s offense is powered by senior running back Tramel Barksdale (779 yards, nine TDs) and junior running back Kenyatta Carbon, who has returned from a foot injury that knocked him out of five games. Carbon caught a 44-yard touchdown pass against Grayson County.
The Devils also feature junior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has completed 44-of-69 passes for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
Owensboro’s ball-hawking defense is paced by junior linebacker Zach Clark, who has had back-to-back games with interception return for a touchdown.
Fallin, whose squad has lost only to Class 6-A power St. Xavier, believes the Owensboro-Henderson series is good for both programs as a prelude to the postseason, which begins next week.
“I’ve always loved where this games sits on our schedule, for a lot of reasons,” Fallin said. “I believe playing this game does a lot for both programs because of the intensity involved — it gets us prepared for our respective games in the playoffs.
“I also like this game because it’s been played for more than 100 years and, particularly to the longtime fans of both programs, it’s very special when we play.
“We have a lot of respect for each other’s programs, but whenever we play, we badly want to beat each other — and that’s what makes a great rivalry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.