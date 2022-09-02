Ticket-buying fans have gotten their money’s worth in each of the past two showdowns between Owensboro and Daviess County, which makes tonight’s battle between the Red Devils and Panthers all the more intriguing.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at historic Rash Stadium.
“The last two games in the series have been very competitive,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, whose team beat DC 42-34 in 2020 at Rash Stadium, before winning 49-42 last fall at Reid Stadium. “We had leads and threatened to pull away in both games, but to Daviess County’s credit, they battled back each time and made things interesting at the end — that’s a tribute to their coaches, players, and culture.
“Daviess County has some very good football players, and they are very big, so we need to step up and meet the challenge — we need to start the game better, defensively, in this one.”
Owensboro (1-1) is coming off last Friday’s 62-18 City-County conquest of visiting Apollo. In that one, the Red Devils got a huge game from senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who carried the ball 17 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass from senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who hit on 7-of-10 passes for 110 yards and three scores.
Khalil Rogers added a pair of touchdown receptions for OHS, which finished with 390 yards of total offense.
Safety Zach Clark led a balanced OHS defensive effort with two tackles for loss, including a sack. Sahvon Hines recovered a fumble.
“We played well on offense and on special teams, but we shouldn’t have given up as much as we did defensively,” Fallin said. “We need to be prepared to play better football against Daviess County.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, are off to a swift 2-0 start, which includes last Friday’s 32-13 City-County victory over host Owensboro Catholic.
“We put together a great defensive performance against Catholic, we really did,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “It was a dominant performance on the defensive side, which was a good thing to see. We pressured (Catholic quarterback) Brady Atwell effectively, and our defensive backs were very solid.
“Offensively, I never really felt that we were in rhythm, and (the Aces’) defense had something to do with that — their linebackers are outstanding.”
DC was paced by senior running back Bryson Parm, who carried 23 times for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wide receiver Decker Renfrow caught a TD pass, and the QB tandem of Jack Ball and Lake Wilson combined to go 12-of-23 through the air for 147 yards, with a TD and two interceptions.
“We need to be balanced on offense,” Brannon said. “We can’t become predictable.”
Defensively against Catholic, DC was led by Renfrow, who tied a program record with four interceptions, returning one for a TD. Isaac Blue and Tyce Beehn each made 13 tackles.
Now, the Panthers face a stiff challenge at Owensboro.
“We’ve had great games with them for two years running,” Brannon said. “I think it’s because we finally got over that mindset that Owensboro was untouchable.
“Having said that, Owensboro is an outstanding, well-coached football team. Kenyata Carbon is as good as I’ve seen in 20 years of coaching, Kasey Boone is a perfect fit for their team at quarterback, and their defense is very good at every position.
“There should be a great atmosphere over there, just like there has been the past couple of years, and I think this game will have a regional playoffs feel to it. I now we’ll go over there ready to play.”
