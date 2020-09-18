The Owensboro Red Devils play host to their second City-County rival in as many weeks when the Daviess County Panthers come calling to Rash Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
OHS (1-0) is coming off an impressive 50-13 season-opening conquest of Apollo, and the Red Devils proved dominant from late in the second quarter on — scoring the final 35 points of the game.
Speedy senior running back Ethan Avery scored on runs of 48 and 60 yards, high-profile junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and junior cornerback Javius Taylor had a scoop-and-score fumble return of 50 yards.
“We need to continue our offensive efficiency,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “I thought we matured a lot in the second half along our defensive front. Our pursuit of the ball wore down Apollo in the second half, and we need to continue to maintain that bend-but-don’t-break mindset and realize it’s not the end of the world if we give up a first down.
“In think the more reps we get on defense, the better we’re going to become.”
Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon understands the challenges his team will face against the Red Devils, who have won 12 of their last 13 games.
“This is one of the more potent offenses Owensboro has had,” Brannon said. “Ethan Avery really had a good game running the ball against Apollo, they have athletic receivers who do a good job blocking downfield, and Gavin is a great quarterback — one of, if not the best at his position in the entire state.
“It’s a balanced attack, and Gavin sets the tone for it.”
Daviess County (1-0) also won its opener, posting a 41-16 victory over visiting Ohio County at Reid Stadium.
The Panthers got a huge games from a trio of sophomores.
Running back Bryson Parm rambled for 191 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns, backup quarterback Jack Ball — subbing for junior Joe Humphreys, who was in COVID-19 quarantine — completed 7-of-17 passes for 119 yards and two TDs, and wide receiver Decker Renfrow caught five of those passes for 103 yards and two scores.
“Daviess County has a good team,” Fallin said. “They return a lot of key players from last year’s team, they’re big and experienced on the offensive line, and they’re a very competitive bunch — coach Brannon and his staff do a very good job.
“They’ll have their starting quarterback back this week, and Parm is a talented player. He’s very fast, has good vision, and he showed against Ohio County that he’s a tough runner.”
Brannon was generally pleased with the Panthers’ opening-night performance.
“It took us a bit to get going, but I’m glad we got challenged by a good Ohio County team,” he said. “I challenged our team at halftime and both the players and staff responded the right way. We picked it up and got things going better on both sides of the ball in the second half.
“We face a big challenge on Friday night. We need to be balanced on offense, and we need to keep their playmakers in front of us on defense.
“I anticipate a lot of points in this game.”
Owensboro defeated Daviess County 55-17 in last season’s matchup at Reid Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.